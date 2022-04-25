UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Big Announcement: UPMSP to award Full Marks for Out of Syllabus Questions, Get Details Here

UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022: UPMSP - Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) began the evaluation of answer sheets for UP Board Exam 2022 on 23rd April 2022. With the evaluation process underway, UP Board has made a major announcement which is expected to benefit lakhs of students who have appeared for the High School and Intermediate Exam and are now waiting for UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022. As per the announcement, UP Board has directed all examiners to award full marks to the students for the questions that were asked in the UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022.

30% Syllabus Reduced for UP Board Exam 2022

Taking into account the pandemic and the online format in which classes were held for the major part of 2021-22 academic year, UPMSP had decided to rationalize the syllabus to reduce the academic burden on the students. In line with this, UP board had announced a reduction of 30% of the syllabus for all subjects for High School and Intermediate Exams. However, despite this announcement, in a few question paper sets, the board had included questions from topics or chapters that were excluded from this year’s curriculum. For such questions, students will be awarded full marks, even if they have not attempted these questions.

Which Subjects and Paper Codes to be Awarded Marks for Out of Syllabus Questions?

According to the details available through media reports, in total 12 questions across all subjects for UP Board Intermediate Exam 2022 were asked from syllabus/topics that were excluded. Along similar lines, several questions in the 7 core subjects of UP Board High School Exam 2022 were also from the syllabus which was excluded for this year. The subject-wise tally and paper code for which UP board will award full marks to the students are explained below:

Subject Paper Code No of Marks 12th Hindi 301DL 1 Mark (wrong correct options) 12th General Hindi 302DP 5 Marks (misprint) 302DR 5 Marks (out of syllabus) 12th Mathematics 329FP 10 Marks 324FF 7 Marks 324FH 3 Marks 324FI 5 Marks 324JD 4 Marks 12th Sanskrit 303DW 16 Marks 303DY 10 Marks 303DY 3 Marks 303DZ 1 Mark 303EA 5 Marks 303EB 5 Marks Economics 329FP 10 Marks Techincal Arts / Pravidhiki Kala 336 16 Marks Chemistry 247GL 6 Marks 347GM 3 Marks Biology 348GT 12.5 Marks 348GC 5 Marks 348GU 4 Marks 348GR 2 Marks 348GQ 2 Marks 348GO 1 Mark 12th Accounting 349 17 Marks 12th Business Studies 350 25 Marks 12th Business Organization 622 12 Marks 12th History 321EP 44 Marks 321EL 5 Marks 321EM 2 Marks 321EN 5 Marks 321EK 10 Marks 12th Civics 323FD 34 Marks 323EY 15 Marks 323FC 9 Marks 12th Geography 322ET 6 Marks 10th Sanskrit 818AS 33 Marks 818AR 10 Marks 818AQ 8 Marks 818AP 3 Marks 818AT 2 Marks 818AQ 4 Marks 10th Mathematics 822AX 2 Marks 822AY 4 Marks 822BA 4 Marks 10th Home Science 823BC 6 Marks 823BD 6 Marks 10th Hindi 801AD 2 Marks 10th Science 823BJ 1 Mark 10th Social Science 825BY 9 Marks 825CA 6 Marks 825CD 4 Marks Computer 836 10 Marks

Interestingly, some of the subjects and respective paper codes have a high number of marks which will be awarded to the students even if they have not attempted them. For instance, Class 12 History with Paper Code 321EP has questions worth a total of 44 Marks which were out of the syllabus. Consequently, all the students who appeared for the UP Board 12th History Exam 2022 with paper code 321EP have passed the exam even if they have left the answer sheet blank.

