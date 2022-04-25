Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Big Announcement: UPMSP to award Full Marks for Out of Syllabus Questions, Get Details Here

    UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022: With evaluation for preparation of UP Board Result 2022 underway, UPMSP has announced that it will be awarded full marks to all students for out of syllabus questions asked in High School and Intermediate Exam. Know Subject-wise Marks Details Here.

    Created On: Apr 25, 2022 12:42 IST
    Modified on: Apr 25, 2022 12:45 IST
    UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Big Announcement
    UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Big Announcement

    UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022: UPMSP - Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) began the evaluation of answer sheets for UP Board Exam 2022 on 23rd April 2022. With the evaluation process underway, UP Board has made a major announcement which is expected to benefit lakhs of students who have appeared for the High School and Intermediate Exam and are now waiting for UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022. As per the announcement, UP Board has directed all examiners to award full marks to the students for the questions that were asked in the UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022.

    30% Syllabus Reduced for UP Board Exam 2022

    Taking into account the pandemic and the online format in which classes were held for the major part of 2021-22 academic year, UPMSP had decided to rationalize the syllabus to reduce the academic burden on the students. In line with this, UP board had announced a reduction of 30% of the syllabus for all subjects for High School and Intermediate Exams. However, despite this announcement, in a few question paper sets, the board had included questions from topics or chapters that were excluded from this year’s curriculum. For such questions, students will be awarded full marks, even if they have not attempted these questions.

    Which Subjects and Paper Codes to be Awarded Marks for Out of Syllabus Questions?

    According to the details available through media reports, in total 12 questions across all subjects for UP Board Intermediate Exam 2022 were asked from syllabus/topics that were excluded. Along similar lines, several questions in the 7 core subjects of UP Board High School Exam 2022 were also from the syllabus which was excluded for this year. The subject-wise tally and paper code for which UP board will award full marks to the students are explained below:

    Subject

    Paper Code

    No of Marks

    12th Hindi

    301DL

    1 Mark (wrong correct options)

    12th General Hindi

    302DP

    5 Marks (misprint)

    302DR

    5 Marks (out of syllabus)

    12th Mathematics

    329FP

    10 Marks

    324FF

    7 Marks

    324FH

    3 Marks

    324FI

    5 Marks

    324JD

    4 Marks

    12th Sanskrit

    303DW

    16 Marks

    303DY

    10 Marks

    303DY

    3 Marks

    303DZ

    1 Mark

    303EA

    5 Marks

    303EB

    5 Marks

    Economics

    329FP

    10 Marks

    Techincal Arts / Pravidhiki Kala

    336

    16 Marks

    Chemistry

    247GL

    6 Marks

    347GM

    3 Marks

    Biology

    348GT

    12.5 Marks

    348GC

    5 Marks

    348GU

    4 Marks

    348GR

    2 Marks

    348GQ

    2 Marks

    348GO

    1 Mark

    12th Accounting

    349

    17 Marks

    12th Business Studies

    350

    25 Marks

    12th Business Organization

    622

    12 Marks

    12th History

    321EP

    44 Marks

    321EL

    5 Marks

    321EM

    2 Marks

    321EN

    5 Marks

    321EK

    10 Marks

    12th Civics

    323FD

    34 Marks

    323EY

    15 Marks

    323FC

    9 Marks

    12th Geography

    322ET

    6 Marks

    10th Sanskrit

    818AS

    33 Marks

    818AR

    10 Marks

    818AQ

    8 Marks

    818AP

    3 Marks

    818AT

    2 Marks

    818AQ

    4 Marks

    10th Mathematics

    822AX

    2 Marks

    822AY

    4 Marks

    822BA

    4 Marks

    10th Home Science

    823BC

    6 Marks

    823BD

    6 Marks

    10th Hindi

    801AD

    2 Marks

    10th Science

    823BJ

    1 Mark

    10th Social Science

    825BY

    9 Marks

    825CA

    6 Marks

    825CD

    4 Marks

    Computer

    836

    10 Marks

    Interestingly, some of the subjects and respective paper codes have a high number of marks which will be awarded to the students even if they have not attempted them. For instance, Class 12 History with Paper Code 321EP has questions worth a total of 44 Marks which were out of the syllabus. Consequently, all the students who appeared for the UP Board 12th History Exam 2022 with paper code 321EP have passed the exam even if they have left the answer sheet blank.

    Also Read: UP Board Exam 2022: Evaluation Process Begins Today, Good Handwriting to Get 1 Additional Mark

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories