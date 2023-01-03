UP CM Holds Meeting on Inauguration of Education Commission Today, Check More Details Here

UP Education Committee: The Government of Uttar Pradesh has planned to launch an education commission soon in the state. The state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired an important meeting today i.e. January 3, 2023, regarding the establishment of the state education board.

Senior officials including the Principal Secretary, of Higher Education participated in the meeting to discuss the necessary formation of the above-mentioned commission. The education commission will soon be inaugurated by the UP government in the state.

As per the official sources, there was a discussion held with senior officers. They are determined to bring new changes, educational reforms and formats regarding higher education, secondary education as well as basic education.

Education Committee Discussion Panel

Yogi Adityanath took a decision in Uttar Pradesh today and had a dialogue with several senior-level officers concerning the new formation of the examination panel. The main objective of this event is to strengthen and build the health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh state.

It was also announced that the Yogi Adityanath government has thought about initiating nearly 4,600 health ATMs in all wellness centres. All districts across the state will also be facilitated with various qualitative medical colleges, as informed by the state government on January 1, 2023.

An official release gave a statement that this process of appointing or hiring expert personnel/ professionals to assist the people at all health ATMs has also been expedited. With the launch of the commission, patients will be able to get the facility of 60 tests at the medical centres. Additionally, many teleconsultation facilities will also be available at such health centres.

Facilities by UP Government

All the PHCs and CHCs of the state will be connected with SGPGI, Lucknow and people will not have to run to the medical colleges for minor health-related problems. It also stated that at the same time, the facility of medical colleges will commence in almost all the districts of the state this year 2023. Work is still going on in this direction in an organized manner as instructed by the government.

The special focus, for the present year, will be on various areas for public welfare like the health sector, law and order, tourism, education, and infrastructure development. The Government is aimed at ensuring better health facilities, as well as technology-based education, should reach all people in the state.

The government is emphasizing on making the state's education system smarter with the help of the latest technologies in the new year which can boost overall growth in the Education Sector.

Yogi Adityanath promised that the children will be given education through smart classes at basic, junior, and secondary levels. Also, two tablets will be assigned to each school. The New Year attendance will also be marked digitally through the face-reading of the children. Further, 77 textbooks will be available on QR code scanning while pocket charts of the syllabus will be provided to the school teachers.

Digital Assessment in Schools

Efficient assessment tests will be held for all children of the state's primary and upper primary schools through the installation of a simple online application. Apart from this, Skilled India Monitoring Center will be arranged at the state level.

In order to make the high school and intermediate board examinations more transparent, the vehicle carrying the question paper will be equipped with GPS technology and its route will also be decided by the officials.

UPSIDA Initiative

As per the official reports, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has prepared a landbank of more than 15,000 acres as part of the Yogi government's goal to make the state a $ 1 trillion economy. This will intensify the infrastructure so that global companies coming to GIS-23 do not face any problems in setting up their plants and projects in the state.

UPSIDA has started efforts for the improvement of connectivity with the landbank. The authority has also started the procedure of taking over the land of closed units of spinning mills, 150 acres of Scooter India Lucknow, 500 acres of Ghaziabad, 250 acres of Hardoi, and other village societies respectively. On the other hand, UPSIDA has begun the construction of dormitories and community toilets for all workers in industrial areas.

The UP Government is planning to strengthen the infrastructure of the rural areas of the state. CM Yogi has laid out certain directions for the senior officials to organise Chaupals in rural areas to solve problems faced by villagers and give momentum to the development of villages from January month, 2023.

