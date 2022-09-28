UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration Close today, Apply at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Medical Education and Training will be closing the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations today - September 28, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2022 entrance exam can visit the official website of DGMEUP to register for the counselling process through the registration link available on the official website.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule - Direct Link Here

According to the schedule provided, the merit list for NEET PG 2022 admissions will be made available on September 28/ 29, 2022. The merit list will contain only the names of those candidates who have applied for the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling procedure. The seat allotment list for the NEET PG 2022 admissions is expected to be released by October 3/ 4, 2022.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations - Direct Link Here

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations

The link for students to complete the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling registration and application process is available on the official website of the Director General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh. Those who have qualified the NEET PG 2022 exams can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration and choice filling process. Eligible candidates can also follow the steps given here to register for UP NEET PG 2022.

Step 1: Visit the DGMEUP official website

Step 2: Click on the UP NEET 2022 Registration link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the registration details in the link provided

Step 4: Submit the registration fee through the link provided on the homepage

Step 5: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

