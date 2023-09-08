UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 likely today at upneet.gov.in, know how to check

  1. Home
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Candidates can check their seat allotment round 2 result of UPNEET PG counselling today or tomorrow. They can check the allotment list online at the official website: upneet.gov.in. Know steps to check here 

Updated: Sep 8, 2023 16:14 IST
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training will release the second round seat allotment result of UPNEET PG counselling today or on September 9, 2023. Candidates can check the allotment list online at upneet.gov.in. They have to use their login credentials to download their UP NEET PG seat allotment result. 

Further, the seat allotment letter can be downloaded from September 10, 2023. Those who have been allotted seats in UP NEET PG counselling 2023 have to report at the allotted colleges between September 10 to 14, 2023. As per the schedule released, the new session classes have already started on September 5, 2023.

UP NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today) 

UP NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Dates 2023 

Candidates can check the seat allotment and other related dates provided in the table below: 

Events 

Dates

UP NEET PG seat allotment result

September 8 or 9, 2023

Downloading of UPNEET PG seat allotment letter

September 10 to 14, 2023

Reporting to the allotted college for admission

September 11 to 14, 2023

Commencement of new session

September 5, 2023

How to check UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for round 1? 

Based on the choices filled, the UPNEET seat allotment result will be released on today or on September 9, 2023. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to check UP NEET PG seat allotment result: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter the required credentials, if required

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Take a printout and save it for future use

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling - Overview

As per the merit rank, candidates are called for UP PG medical counselling for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), PG Diploma and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses. Check below important highlights of UPNEET PG counselling: 

Particulars

Details

Admission name

Uttar Pradesh PG medical admission

Counselling authority

Directorate of Medical Education and Training

Examination name

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate - NEET PG

Exam conducting authority

National Board of Examinations (NBE)

Number of seats

891 MD/MS/PG Diploma and 32 MDS seats

Total colleges

14 government, 31 private colleges

