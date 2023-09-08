UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 likely today at upneet.gov.in, know how to check

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training will release the second round seat allotment result of UPNEET PG counselling today or on September 9, 2023. Candidates can check the allotment list online at upneet.gov.in. They have to use their login credentials to download their UP NEET PG seat allotment result.

Further, the seat allotment letter can be downloaded from September 10, 2023. Those who have been allotted seats in UP NEET PG counselling 2023 have to report at the allotted colleges between September 10 to 14, 2023. As per the schedule released, the new session classes have already started on September 5, 2023.

UP NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check the seat allotment and other related dates provided in the table below:

Events Dates UP NEET PG seat allotment result September 8 or 9, 2023 Downloading of UPNEET PG seat allotment letter September 10 to 14, 2023 Reporting to the allotted college for admission September 11 to 14, 2023 Commencement of new session September 5, 2023

How to check UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for round 1?

Based on the choices filled, the UPNEET seat allotment result will be released on today or on September 9, 2023. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to check UP NEET PG seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required credentials, if required

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout and save it for future use

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling - Overview

As per the merit rank, candidates are called for UP PG medical counselling for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), PG Diploma and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses. Check below important highlights of UPNEET PG counselling:

Particulars Details Admission name Uttar Pradesh PG medical admission Counselling authority Directorate of Medical Education and Training Examination name National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate - NEET PG Exam conducting authority National Board of Examinations (NBE) Number of seats 891 MD/MS/PG Diploma and 32 MDS seats Total colleges 14 government, 31 private colleges

