UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow, Check Revised UP Medical Admission Schedule Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGMEUP) will close the UP NEET PG choice filling window tomorrow i.e on 5th October 2022, as per the revised schedule. Candidates can fill in their online UP NEET PG counselling 2022 choices on the official website - upneet.gov.in.

Recently, the authorities have revised the NEET PG 2022 schedule due to addition of new seats. According to the revised schedule, the seat allotment result will be announced on 6th October 2022. Earlier, the UP NEET PG counselling seat allotment result for round 1 was supposed to be declared today on 4th October 2022.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Dates (Revised)

The officials have revised only some of Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling dates. Candidates can check the table provided below to know the UP NEET PG counselling procedure dates. Apart from the mentioned dates, the rest of the schedule for UP NEET PG counselling 2022 will remain the same as released on 24th September.

Events Revised Dates Old Dates UP NEET PG Counselling online choice filling 1st to 5th October 2022 (2 PM) 29th September to 2nd October 2022 (2 pm) UP NEET PG Counselling seat allotment result 6th October 2022 3rd/4th October 2022 Allotment letters and admission date 7th to 12th October 2022 5th to 8th October 2022

How To Fill Choices for UP NEET PG Counselling 2022?

To fill their choices in UP NEET PG counselling 2022, candidates must go to the official website - upneet.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to check the right-hand side tabs. Now, select - the Choice Filling link and login by selecting the course and entering roll number and password.

A new window will appear on the screen, fill in the choices as per the candidate's preferences and submit the form. Candidates must note that choices once locked cannot be modified. Medical aspirants are also advised to fill choices.

