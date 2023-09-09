  1. Home
UP NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2023 Today, download round 2 list at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: DGMET will release the second round seat allotment result online today at upneet.gov.in. Those who will be allotted seats in UP NEET PG counselling 2023 can get admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities. Know steps to check allotment status here

Updated: Sep 9, 2023 12:22 IST
UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) is expected to release the second round of Uttar Pradesh NEET PG seat allotment results today. Candidates can check their UPNEET seat allotment result online at the official website: upneet.gov.in. They have to use their application number and password to download round 2 seat allotment list. 

The UP NEET PG seat allotment letter can be downloaded from September 10 and the allocated applicants must report to the designated institutes between September 11 and 14. The seats are allotted based on choices filled, NEET score, reservation factors etc. 

UP NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today) 

UPNEET PG Round 2 Admission Dates 2023 

Candidates who have registered for medical counselling can check the UP NEET second round counselling and admission dates below: 

Events 

Dates

UP NEET PG second round seat allotment result

September 9, 2023

Downloading of UPNEET PG seat allotment letter

September 10 to 14, 2023

Reporting to the allotted college 

September 11 to 14, 2023

Commencement of new session

September 5, 2023 (Started)

How to check UP NEET UG 2023 second round seat allotment result?

Candidates who have registered for state-level round 2 counselling can check below the steps to know how to check and download NEET UP seat allocation results: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter login credentials: application number and password and submit

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the list for future reference

Documents Required for UP NEET PG Counselling 2023

Those who have been allotted seats can check below the list of documents required for verification when reporting at the respective institutes: 

  • NEET PG admit card
  • NEET PG result/scorecard
  • Copy of duly filled application form of UP NEET 2023 counselling
  • Class X certificate (as proof of DOB)
  • MBBS Marksheets 
  • Passing Certificate (MBBS degree course)
  • Internship Completion Certificate
  • Permanent/provisional Registration Certificate, issued by MCI/SMC
  • Disability Certificate (if applicable)
  • Caste/Community Certificate (if applicable)
  • Employers Relieving Certificate (if applicable)
  • Allotment letter (downloaded from the official website)
  • Copy of the State Merit List, reflecting the position of the candidate in this list

UP NEET PG 2023 counselling Course Fee 

Candidates who have got the college of their choice have to pay the fee for confirmation of seats and admission. Check the table below to know the government and private college fees. Also, the admission fees of the respective colleges might be revised by the officials: 

Colleges 

Security Fee

Government medical colleges/institutes/ State Universities

30,000 + bank transaction charges

Private medical colleges/institutes/ State Universities (MDS Courses)

2,00,000 + bank transaction charges

Private medical colleges/institutes/ State Universities (MD/MS Non-Clinical/Para-Clinical/Pre-Clinical)

5,00,000 + bank transaction charges

Private medical colleges/institutes/ State Universities (MD/MS Clinical)

10,00,000 + bank transaction charges

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
