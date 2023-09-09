UP NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2023 Today, download round 2 list at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) is expected to release the second round of Uttar Pradesh NEET PG seat allotment results today. Candidates can check their UPNEET seat allotment result online at the official website: upneet.gov.in. They have to use their application number and password to download round 2 seat allotment list.
The UP NEET PG seat allotment letter can be downloaded from September 10 and the allocated applicants must report to the designated institutes between September 11 and 14. The seats are allotted based on choices filled, NEET score, reservation factors etc.
UP NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)
UPNEET PG Round 2 Admission Dates 2023
Candidates who have registered for medical counselling can check the UP NEET second round counselling and admission dates below:
Events
Dates
UP NEET PG second round seat allotment result
September 9, 2023
Downloading of UPNEET PG seat allotment letter
September 10 to 14, 2023
Reporting to the allotted college
September 11 to 14, 2023
Commencement of new session
September 5, 2023 (Started)
How to check UP NEET UG 2023 second round seat allotment result?
Candidates who have registered for state-level round 2 counselling can check below the steps to know how to check and download NEET UP seat allocation results:
Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter login credentials: application number and password and submit
Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the list for future reference
Documents Required for UP NEET PG Counselling 2023
Those who have been allotted seats can check below the list of documents required for verification when reporting at the respective institutes:
- NEET PG admit card
- NEET PG result/scorecard
- Copy of duly filled application form of UP NEET 2023 counselling
- Class X certificate (as proof of DOB)
- MBBS Marksheets
- Passing Certificate (MBBS degree course)
- Internship Completion Certificate
- Permanent/provisional Registration Certificate, issued by MCI/SMC
- Disability Certificate (if applicable)
- Caste/Community Certificate (if applicable)
- Employers Relieving Certificate (if applicable)
- Allotment letter (downloaded from the official website)
- Copy of the State Merit List, reflecting the position of the candidate in this list
UP NEET PG 2023 counselling Course Fee
Candidates who have got the college of their choice have to pay the fee for confirmation of seats and admission. Check the table below to know the government and private college fees. Also, the admission fees of the respective colleges might be revised by the officials:
Colleges
Security Fee
Government medical colleges/institutes/ State Universities
30,000 + bank transaction charges
Private medical colleges/institutes/ State Universities (MDS Courses)
2,00,000 + bank transaction charges
Private medical colleges/institutes/ State Universities (MD/MS Non-Clinical/Para-Clinical/Pre-Clinical)
5,00,000 + bank transaction charges
Private medical colleges/institutes/ State Universities (MD/MS Clinical)
10,00,000 + bank transaction charges
