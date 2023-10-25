UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Merit List For BDS 2nd Stray Vacancy Round Out, Get PDF Here

UP NEET BDS 2023 Stray Vacancy Round: The Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released the merit list for the UP NEET UG BDS stray vacancy counselling today: October 25, 2023, in online mode. Medical aspirants who have participated in the counselling round can check and download the merit list from the official website - upneet.gov.in.

The counselling committee will start the online choice filling process tomorrow: October 26 (from 11 am) to October 27, 2023, (till 5 pm). The seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on October 28, 2023. Candidates need to submit the necessary documents at the time of the document verification to their allotted colleges.

UP NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List - Direct Link (Click Here)

UP NEET BDS Stray Vacancy Round 2023 Schedule

Registered candidates can check the UP NEET BDS 2nd stray vacancy round schedule in the table below:

Events Dates UP NEET BDS 2nd stray vacancy round merit list October 25, 2023 Date of online choice filling October 26 to 27, 2023 Date for downloading the allotment letters and admission October 30 and 31, 2023

Check the official schedule here

How to check and download the UP NEET UG BDS stray round merit list 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to download the UP NEET UG BDS stray round merit list 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the state merit list available on the homepage

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the new window

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

