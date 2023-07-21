  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Out, Check Round 1 Dates Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Out, Check Round 1 Dates Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released the counselling dates for UP NEET UG 2023 today: July 21. Candidates can register for counselling at dgme.up.gov.in and upneet.gov.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 21, 2023 16:23 IST
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released the counselling schedule for UP NEET UG 2023 today: July 21. As per the schedule, the UPNEET counselling will start on July 25, 2023. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the NEET UG counselling to get admission into government/private medical/ dental colleges/ institutions/ universities (MBBS/BDS courses) can register themselves through the official websites  - dgme.up.gov.in and upneet.gov.in.

According to the given schedule, the last date to submit the registration form is July 28, 2023 (till 11 am). Candidates are required to submit Rs 2,000 as a registration fee to complete the NEET UG counselling 2023 registrations. They are advised to read all the instructions carefully before submitting the registration form. 

Check the official schedule here

UP NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the round 1 counselling schedule of Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

UP NEET UG counselling registration starts

July 25 to 28, 2023 (till 11 am)

Date of deposition of registration and security money

July 25 to 28, 2023 (till 5 pm)

Online document verification

July 25 to 28, 2023 

Declaration of Merit list

July 29, 2023

Announcement of allotment result

August 3/ August 4, 2023

Date for downloading the allotment letters and admission

August 5 to 8, 2023

UPNEET UG Counselling 2023 Security Fees

It is compulsory for all the candidates to deposit security money online for Government state quota, private medical colleges, and dental colleges seats at the time of registration. Check the fees below:

Particulars 

Amount

Government quota

Rs 30,000

Private medical colleges

Rs 2,00,000

Private dental colleges

Rs 1,00,000

How to fill out the UP NEET counselling 2023 registration form online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to register for the UPNEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UP NEET UG 2023 - dgme.up.gov.in and upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: Fill out the required details in the counselling registration login window to register

Step 3: Login using the newly generated details and upload all the documents

Step 4: Submit the UPNEET UG counselling registration fees 

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future use

Also Read: MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates Announced, register for MBBS and BDS courses from July 26
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023