UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Out, Check Round 1 Dates Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released the counselling schedule for UP NEET UG 2023 today: July 21. As per the schedule, the UPNEET counselling will start on July 25, 2023. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the NEET UG counselling to get admission into government/private medical/ dental colleges/ institutions/ universities (MBBS/BDS courses) can register themselves through the official websites - dgme.up.gov.in and upneet.gov.in.

According to the given schedule, the last date to submit the registration form is July 28, 2023 (till 11 am). Candidates are required to submit Rs 2,000 as a registration fee to complete the NEET UG counselling 2023 registrations. They are advised to read all the instructions carefully before submitting the registration form.

Check the official schedule here

UP NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the round 1 counselling schedule of Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates UP NEET UG counselling registration starts July 25 to 28, 2023 (till 11 am) Date of deposition of registration and security money July 25 to 28, 2023 (till 5 pm) Online document verification July 25 to 28, 2023 Declaration of Merit list July 29, 2023 Announcement of allotment result August 3/ August 4, 2023 Date for downloading the allotment letters and admission August 5 to 8, 2023

UPNEET UG Counselling 2023 Security Fees

It is compulsory for all the candidates to deposit security money online for Government state quota, private medical colleges, and dental colleges seats at the time of registration. Check the fees below:

Particulars Amount Government quota Rs 30,000 Private medical colleges Rs 2,00,000 Private dental colleges Rs 1,00,000

How to fill out the UP NEET counselling 2023 registration form online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to register for the UPNEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UP NEET UG 2023 - dgme.up.gov.in and upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: Fill out the required details in the counselling registration login window to register

Step 3: Login using the newly generated details and upload all the documents

Step 4: Submit the UPNEET UG counselling registration fees

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future use

