UP Govt. School Timings Changed; Check Revised Schedule Here

UP School Timings: The Uttar Pradesh government has modified the school timings for public schools. The opening and closing schedule has been revised for secondary and higher secondary schools in the state. Also, the authorities have changed the recess time this year. These changes occur every year and are applicable to all schools across UP.

According to the revised timings, the govt schools shall run between 8.00 AM and 2.00 PM from April 1 to September 30, 2023. Whereas, 9.00 AM to 3.00 PM from October 1 to March 31.

After the opening of school, prayers and yoga will be held for 15 minutes. The lunch break is set from 10.30 AM to 11.00 AM in summer and 12.00 PM to 12.30 PM in winter.

Swachhajanli Program Commemorates Gandhi Jayanti in Schools Across the Region

Every primary and secondary school in the region was open on Sunday, October 1, as part of the Swachhajanli programme commemorating Gandhi Jayanti, a one-hour Shramdaan program was held in these schools.

State's chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, also issued orders to organize Prabhat Pheri for students in elementary and secondary schools on this occasion. Additionally, it has been mandated that both teachers and students carry out their housekeeping duties at the school.

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 Exam

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) application window has been recently closed. The NMMS scholarship exam is held to award scholarships worth Rs 12,000 to the students during classes 9 to 12. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 5, 2023. Only students who are in their class 8 were eligible to apply for the UP NMMS scholarship exam 2024-25.

