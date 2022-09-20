UPBTE Even Semester Result 2022 Released at bteup.ac.in, Get Direct Link To Check Uttar Pradesh BTEUP Result Here

UPBTE Even Semester Result 2022 (OUT): As per updates, the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh has finally announced the BTE UP Even Semester result 2022 today on 20th September. Candidates can check their BTE UP result for even semester can now check their results on the official website - urise.up.gov.in and bteup.ac.in. Going as per media reports, a total of 2.87 lakh candidates have registered for BTE UP 2022, out of which, 2.75 lakh candidates appeared.

The overall pass percentage for the BTE UP even Semester Result was recorded at 66.05%. For the back paper, as many as 3493 candidates registered for the exam out of which 2,912 candidates appeared.

Updated as on 20th September 2022

UPBTE Even Semester Result 2022 (Soon): The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) is expected to announce the result of the Board of Technical Education (BTE) soon in online mode. As of now, the officials have not yet released any information regarding the announcement of UPBTE result for the even semester.

Once released, candidates can check and download the BTE UP result 2022 on the official website - bteup.ac.in. Along with the result, the authorities will also release the BTEUP scorecard 2022. To download the same, candidates will have to use their - ID and password in the login window.

How To Download UPBTE Even Semester Result 2022?

To download the BTEUP result for even semester, candidates have to visit the official website of the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh - bteup.ac.in, urise.up.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link - View Even Semester Examination Result.' A new page will appear on the screen. Now, enter the required login details - ID and password.

The UPBTE even semester results 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Also, after downloading the result of BTEUP even semester, candidates must go through all the details mentioned on the scorecard carefully. In case of any error or any issue, they must contact the exam conducting body for redressal.

What After the announcement of UPBTE Even Semester Result 2022?

After the release of BTEUP even semester results 2022, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. As per the media reports, the scorecard of UPBTE even semester will likely to have the following details - name, application number, marks secured, semester, rank, name of subjects etc. Also, if they are not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for rechecking.

UPBTE Odd Semester Result 2022 Released

Earlier, in May, the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh announced the BTE UP results 2022 for semesters 3, 5 and others. Candidates can check their UPBTE odd semester, SBP March exam results on the official websites - bteup.ac.in. To download the scorecard, candidates have to use their roll numbers and other details in the login window.

Also Read: JAC Chandigarh Mock Allotment Result 2022 Declared at jacchd.admissions.nic.in, Get Download Link Here