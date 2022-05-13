UPBTE Odd Semester Result 2022 Announced at bteup.ac.in, Get Direct Link To Check BTE UP Result Here

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

     BTE UP result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the UP BTE results now on the official websites - ursie.up.gov.in, bteup.ac.in. Get direct link here 

    Published On: May 13, 2022 19:36 IST
    UPBTE Odd Semester Result 2022: As per the updates, the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh has declared BTE UP results 2022 today, on 13th May 2022 for the Odd Semesters. Candidates can check their UPBTE Odd Semester, SBP March exam results on the official websites - urise.up.gov.in, bteup.ac.in. Candidates have to use their roll numbers and other details to download their BTE UP results. They must note that all the odd semester results of UPBTE like Semester 3, 5 and others have been released. They can now download their score cards and keep them safe. 

    BTE UP Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    How To Check BTE UP Result 2022? 

    To check the result, candidates must visit the official website of Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh - bteup.ac.in, urise.up.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link 'View Odd Semester & SBP (March 2022) Examination Result.' Now, enter the required login details. The UPBTE odd semester or SBP results will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for future references.

    After downloading the result, candidates must check all details on the BTE UP results 2022 carefully. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must contact the exam conducting authorities on time for redressal.

    UPMSP Revised Board Exam Pattern, 5 Monthly Tests for 9th and 10th Students 

    As per the calendar released by the UP Government, the annual UP Board Exams will be held in March for the next year. In addition to this, the UPMSP is also expected to revise the examination pattern for UP Board Exam 2022 with 5 monthly tests being planned for Class 9 and Class 10 students in the academic year. As part of this, students will be required to participate in 5 Monthly Tests, of which three will be Objective with MCQs - Multiple Choice Questions while the rest two will be Descriptive Exams. 

