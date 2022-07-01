UPCATET Result 2022 (Declared): Know How to Check UPCATET 2022 results online at upcatetexam.org

UPCATET Result 2022 (Declared): Ending the month-long wait, UPCATET 2022 Results have been officially declared. Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, which has been entrusted the task of holding the UPCATET 2022 Exam, announced the results on 30th June 2022 as per media reports. The UPCATET Results have been declared for all the students who have registered and appeared for the entrance examination on 16th June 2022 in pen-and-paper mode. All these candidates can now log onto the official website - upcatetexam.org, to check their individual results online. Alternatively, a direct link to the candidate login portal from where UPCATET 2022 Result is available is also placed below which can be used to check results.

Check UPCATET 2022 Result - Direct Link (Available Now)

UPCATET Counselling 2022 from 3rd July

With the results declared, the next step in the admission process will be counselling process. Following the announcement of UPCATET 2022 Results, the exam authority has also notified the counselling schedule for the same. As per the details available right now, UPCATET 2022 Counselling Process will begin from 3rd July 2022 for undergraduate level programmes. Candidates will be able to register for UPCATET Counselling 2022 until 8th July, following which UPCATET 2022 1st Seat Allotment List will be announced on 15th July 2022. After the 1st Round / Phase of Counselling, the university will hold 2nd and 3rd rounds from 27th July and 26th August 2022.

Event Date UPCATET 1st Round Counselling Registration Begins 3rd July 2022 UPCATET 2022 Counselling Registration Ends 8th July 2022 1st Seat Allotment List Release Date 15th July 2022 UPCATET 2nd Round Counselling Begins 27th July 2022 UPCATET 2nd Round Counselling Begins 26th August 2022

How to check UPCATET Result 2022 online?

Like the application process, Banda University has declared the UPCATET Result 2022 for the agriculture entrance exam as well online. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test need to log onto the official website - upcatetexam.org to download and access their results. The UPCATET 2022 Result has been published in the form of a digital result scorecard that can be downloaded from the candidate login section. Therefore, candidates need to log onto the portal using their registered credentials to be able to download the UPCATET Result Scorecard. After downloading the UPCATET Result in PDF for softcopy format, students are advised to take printout of the same for future reference.

