  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Uttrakhand Waqf Board to Teach Sanskrit in Madrassas; Adopting NCERT Syllabus, Dress Code Soon

News

Uttrakhand Waqf Board to Teach Sanskrit in Madrassas; Adopting NCERT Syllabus, Dress Code Soon

Uttrakhand Waqf Board will be soon teaching Sanskrit in madrassas. Also, they will be adopting a dress code and NCERT syllabus to modernise academic education in madrassas. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 14, 2023 14:16 IST
Uttrakhand Waqf Board to Teach Sanskrit in Madrassas
Uttrakhand Waqf Board to Teach Sanskrit in Madrassas

Uttrakhand Madrassas: The Uttarakhand Waqf Board has decided to implement the NCERT syllabus and teach Sanskrit in 117 madrassas of the state. As per the ANI reports, Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Sham made this proclamation on Wednesday.       

His statement reads, “The Waqf Board in Uttarakhand has decided to implement NCERT syllabus in 117 Waqf Board madrassas of the state. NCERT syllabus also includes Sanskrit.’’

“When our children learn Hindi, English, mathematics, science, physics, chemistry, biology, and Arabic, they can also study Sanskrit. The chief minister has assured us that the state government will help educate the children. They (students) will also follow the path of APJ Abdul Kalam…we are moving ahead with positive feelings, Sham added. 

Uttrakhand Waqf Board to Introduce Dress Code

The decision to adopt the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus was taken in November 2022. The board further added that it will start a dress code for madrassa students from the academic year 2023. 

Religious Education to Lessen in Uttarakhand Madrassas

In a bid to modernise the education system in madrassas, the board has stated that religious education will only be taught for 1 hour i.e. 6.30 AM to 7.30 AM. In the remaining time (8 AM to 2 PM), general classes will be conducted for students. 

 Madrassa heads are putting efforts to streamline madrassas to help students join the academic mainstream, as per the Waqf Board. 

Also Read: Telangana School Holiday: Schools to Remain Closed Tomorrow; Half Day Announced Today
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023