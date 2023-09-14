Uttrakhand Waqf Board to Teach Sanskrit in Madrassas; Adopting NCERT Syllabus, Dress Code Soon

Uttrakhand Madrassas: The Uttarakhand Waqf Board has decided to implement the NCERT syllabus and teach Sanskrit in 117 madrassas of the state. As per the ANI reports, Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Sham made this proclamation on Wednesday.

His statement reads, “The Waqf Board in Uttarakhand has decided to implement NCERT syllabus in 117 Waqf Board madrassas of the state. NCERT syllabus also includes Sanskrit.’’

“When our children learn Hindi, English, mathematics, science, physics, chemistry, biology, and Arabic, they can also study Sanskrit. The chief minister has assured us that the state government will help educate the children. They (students) will also follow the path of APJ Abdul Kalam…we are moving ahead with positive feelings, Sham added.

Uttrakhand Waqf Board to Introduce Dress Code

The decision to adopt the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus was taken in November 2022. The board further added that it will start a dress code for madrassa students from the academic year 2023.

Religious Education to Lessen in Uttarakhand Madrassas

In a bid to modernise the education system in madrassas, the board has stated that religious education will only be taught for 1 hour i.e. 6.30 AM to 7.30 AM. In the remaining time (8 AM to 2 PM), general classes will be conducted for students.

Madrassa heads are putting efforts to streamline madrassas to help students join the academic mainstream, as per the Waqf Board.

