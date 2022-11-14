VITEEE 2023: Registrations Underway, Check Eligibility Criteria, Exam pattern at viteee.vit.ac.in

VITEEE 2023 Registrations: Vellore Institute of Technology has released the VITEEE 2023 Eligibility Criteria and Exam Pattern. The institute has commenced the applications for the B.Tech entrance examinations and the last date for students to submit the applications is March 31, 2023.

Candidates in class 12 who are interested in applying for the VITEEE 2023 entrance exam can visit the official website and check the eligibility criteria set for the application process. Students applying for the VITEEE B.Tech Entrance exam must make sure to cross-check the eligibility criteria before beginning the registration process for the exams.

VITEEE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Before filling the VITEEE 2023 registration and application process candidates need to make sure that they check through the details given in the eligibility criteria for the B.Tech programmes.

Candidates applying for VITEEE 2023 must have completed class 12 with the minimum 60% (50%) for the Reserved category overall grade point in topics including physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology. Candidates must have secured 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate) for the following categories - SC/ST.

Candidates from Jammu and Kashmir/ Ladakh and the Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura must have a certificate to prove community/nativity at the time of counselling, failing which they will not be considered for admission.

Students applying must be residents or must hold an OCI/ PIO card

NRI applicants can apply for the admissions under the NRI Category

VITEEE 2023 Registrations

The VITEEE 2023 Registration process needs to be completed in online mode. To register for the VITEEE 2023 exams, candidates are required to visit the website and enter the credentials in the registration link after which they can log in to complete the application form and submit the application fee.

The VITEEE 2023 Registration/ Application fee also needs to be submitted online through the payment gateway. The VITEEE 2023 application fee can be submitted by Credit, Credit, or Net Banking facilities.

VITEEE 2023 Exam Pattern

The VITEEE 2023 examinations are conducted online mode. The exams are conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Students will be required to answer 5 sections which are Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Aptitude, and English with a total of 125 questions. Negative marking will not be applicable.

