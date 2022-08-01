Want to join IIT Madras Without JEE Main? Join Newly launched BS Programming and Data Science Programme, Details Here

IIT Madras 4-year degree in BS Programming and Data Science: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a four-year BS degree in data science and applications in the institute's BSc in programming and data science course. Students can enrol for this course without appearing for JEE. As part of the BS level, students can also do an 8-month apprenticeship or a project with companies or research institutes.

The last date to apply for the BS Programming and Data Science for the September 2022 term is 19th August 2022. Interested candidates can apply on the IITM website - onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in. Currently, more than 13,000 students are enrolled in the programme, with the maximum number of students from Tamil Nadu, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Who can apply for 4-year degree in BS Programming and Data Science Course?

Students who are currently in class 12th can apply and secure admission to this programme. Those who get admissions will start the programme after completing their Class 12th. Students from any stream can enrol and there is no age limit. Also, this is the first-of-its-kind program that makes it possible for students to study at IIT Madras without attempting the intensely-competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The students who have studied English and Mathematics in Class 10 are also eligible to apply. As the classes are conducted online, there is also no geographic limit. According to IIT Madras, students who complete the course will be eligible to appear for the GATE exam and also pursue an MTech in India or apply for postgraduate degrees abroad.

About IIT Madras 4-year degree in BS Programming and Data Science

As per IIT Madras, this programme is designed to offer students multiple entry and exit options where the learner can earn a certificate, diploma or degree. This provides flexibility to learners and empowers them to choose what they want to accomplish through this programme. The programme is hence regarded as beneficial to students from rural areas and economically disadvantaged backgrounds who may find attending JEE coaching classes difficult. The programme also offers scholarships for deserving students.

