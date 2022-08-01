CBSE Board Exam 2023: Board likely to return to Pre-COVID Norms for Board Exams, Check Details Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to resume its pre-COVID norms that were being followed before the pandemic. With the return to normalcy, the board has decided to switch to the pre-pandemic single-exam format from the next academic year. This means that the CBSE 10th, 12th board exams will be held only once a year from now onwards. For the 2021-22 academic year, the board had introduced two sets of board exams. The Term-1 board exams were held in November-December 2021 and the Term-2 exams will begin on 26 April this year. Check Pre-COVID Norms for Board Exams Here.

Internal Marks For Practicals and Projects

As per updates and Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the board will apply 20% internal assessment to all subjects including those that do not have practicals. This has been followed from 2019. The teachers will evaluate the students for a more realistic evaluation. This mode is all the more relevant in the current competency-based assessment system.

Competency-Based Questions in CBSE Board Exams

Earlier, in 2019, the board decided to increase the competency-based questions by 10% every year. Accordingly, in 2020, it was increased to 20% in class 10th and 10% in class 12th. In 2021, this criterion could not be implemented due to the cancellation of board exam, but in 2022, there were 30% competency-based questions in class 10th and 20% in class 12th. In 2023, the figures go up to 40% in class 10th and 30% in class 12th. The aim is to have 50% competency-based questions for both classes by 2025. This decision has been taken to keep up with NEP 2020 to ensure a shift from rote learning to a critical and more analytical learning system.

More Choices of Questions To Be Available

The board is considering the need to provide wider choice of questions during the exams. The Controller of Examinations informed that the board has taken the decision to add 33% more choices of questions in the exam as it helps students reduce their stress. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations stated, "Since these exams are not for professional courses but a part of the schooling system, it was decided in 2019, to provide 33% more choices. Also, in school assessments, not just students’ knowledge but also their writing, analytical, and thinking skills etc are to be assessed. This would give students a chance to perform better while bringing down their anxiety levels.”

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date

Recently, the board announced that the CBSE exams 2023 will be held from 15th February 2022. The exam date has been announced to dispel the clouds of uncertainty among students and to bring the academic session back on track like the pre-pandemic era. “Till 2018, the exam used to be conducted on the first working day of March, but since it takes a minimum of 45 days to conduct the examinations of about 114 subjects of Class XII and 75 subjects of Class X, and thereafter 45 days to declare the results, students would not be privy to their performance before June as exams did not end before April.” Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations said.

