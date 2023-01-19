WB JELET 2023 Application Form Correction Window Opens at wbjeeb.nic.in, Make Changes Till Jan 20

JELET 2023: As per the recent updates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the Joint Entrance for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2023 application form correction facility from today. Only those who had submitted their application forms can make corrections in JELET application forms 2023. To edit the JELET form 2023, they need to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date to make corrections in JELET application form is January 20, 2023 (11:59 PM).

As per the updates, the JELET 2023 tentative exam is scheduled to be held on June 10, 2023. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will conduct an OMR based common entrance test for candidates appearing for the JELET 2023.

JELET Application Correction Window 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Make Corrections in JELET Application Form 2023?

Only the candidates who have submitted the WB JELET 2023 form can access the form correction facility. To edit or make any changes in JELET application form 2023, candidates will have to visit the official website. Go through the steps to know how to make corrections in JELET application form -

1st Step - Go to the official website of WBJEEB - wbjeeb.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link that reads - Correction in JELET - 2023 Application Form (Till 20/01/2023: 11:59 PM).

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Login using the application number and password.

5th Step - JELET form will be displayed, make necessary changes and submit the same.

6th Step - Download the form and also take a printout.

About WB Joint Entrance for Lateral Entry (JELET)

The WB JELET 2023 exam will be conducted in offline mode - pen and paper mode at various exam centres. WBJEEB conducts the JELET exam for admission to the 2nd year (3rd semester) of 4-year bachelor's degree courses in Engineering and Pharmacy (except Architecture) courses in participating institutes, government colleges as well as self-financing engineering and technological institutes in the state of West Bengal.

