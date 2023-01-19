AIAPGET PG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Announced for Round 1 at aaccc.gov.in, Check Details Here

AIAPGET PG Seat Allotment 2022: As per the updates, Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has declared the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) round 1 seat allotment result 2022 in online mode. Candidates can check the AIAPGET PG seat allotment result 2022 at aaccc.gov.in. They will have to use their roll number and password to check AIAPGET PG seat allotment result 2022 for round 1.

With the announcement of result, physical reporting to the allotted college or institute has also started today, January 19. Candidates are required to get all original relevant documents at the time of reporting to the allotted college.

AIAPGET PG 2022 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check AIAPGET PG 2022 Seat Allotment Result?

As per the official notice, "The final result of the 1 st Round of AACCC-PG Counseling for the A.Y. 2022-23 has been uploaded on the AACCC-PG portal (www.aaccc.gov.in). Before proceeding for admission, candidates are instructed to download the “Provisional Allotment Letter” from the AACCC-PG portal." Check steps to download AIAPGET PG 2022 Seat Allotment Result -

1st Step - Go to the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, from the - Current Events section, click on the AIAPGET PG 2022 Seat Allotment Result links.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter roll number and password.

5th Step - Download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

AIAPGET PG 2022 Round 1 Reporting Rules

As per the official website, the candidates who have been allotted seats in round 1 and wish to retain the seat are instructed to join the institute within the stipulated reporting period. Further, those who have been allotted seats in round 1 and do not wish to retain are instructed to avail of free exit (no need to join the allotted institute).

Candidates who have been allotted seats in AIAPGET PG round 1, and wish to upgrade the seat in round 2 are instructed to report to the allotted institute physically and submit willingness for the upgradation at the time of admission.

Also Read: IISER Bhopal Researchers Invent Organic Materials for Electronic Applications, Read Full Details Here