    IISER Bhopal Researchers Invent Organic Materials for Electronic Applications, Read Full Details Here

    Various researchers at IISER Bhopal have innovated organic crystalline materials for highly sensitive pressure sensors. These materials are environmentally friendly and can also be used in designing flexible electronic devices in sectors like healthcare, intelligent systems, wearables, and self-powered devices. Check more details here.

    Updated: Jan 19, 2023 17:27 IST
    IISER Bhopal Researchers
    IISER Bhopal Researchers

    IISER Bhopal: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal researchers have successfully initiated the development of a new, flexible organic crystal. These crystalline materials have great potential in highly sensitive pressure sensors. The understanding of the response of these crystals to mechanical deformation was made in collaboration with researchers from the University of Queensland and the Queensland University of Technology.

    As per the latest notification, the device developed with this material has a high sensitivity to pressure as compared to existing materials which makes it a promising component for the future development of the technology of pressure sensors. There is a growing interest in electronic applications as far as the use of organic materials is concerned.

    These organic materials are flexible which further makes them appropriate for creating flexible electronic devices such as displays and sensors that can be bent or curved and providing a new level of design freedom. Organic crystals particularly have immense future prospects in the field of electronics due to their less number of defects and minimal grain boundaries. 

    New Organic Crystals Usage

    The researchers from IISER Bhopal, as well as the University of Queensland, have jointly created a new organic crystal namely 4-trifluoromethyl phenyl isothiocyanate (4CFNCS) which is flexible enough to be bent, twisted, and coiled.  Professor Deepak Chopra, Department of Chemistry, IISER Bhopal, spoke about the research stating that they have deeply analyzed 4CFNCS using sophisticated computational and challenging experimental techniques such as synchrotron microfocus X-ray diffraction measurements to understand their flexibility levels.

    The in-depth analysis of the crystal structure revealed the arrangement of the atoms allows it to bend and stretch without breaking when subjected to mechanical stress. The slippage of molecules in multiple directions provides complex coiling motion in crystals. The team combined 4CFNCS with the electrically conducting polymer, PEDOT: PSS, in order to make the piezo-resistive sensor.

    Dr Mitradip Bhattacharjee, Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, IISER Bhopal elaborates that apart from the applications of touch screens, such materials will be of great usage in the design of flexible electronic devices, for instance, those used in healthcare, intelligent systems, wearable devices, and self-powered devices.

    Also Read: IIT Kanpur and University of Alberta Sign MoU for Joint Degree Programme, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories