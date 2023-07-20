WBJEE Counselling 2023 Registrations Begin Today, Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE 2023 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the WBJEE 2023 counselling registration process today, July 20, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the WBJEE 2023 entrance exam can apply for the counselling process through the link available on the official website.

The last date for eligible candidates to submit their applications is July 25, 2023. To apply for the counselling process, candidates are required to visit the official website and register through the link given on the website. Following the registration, candidates will be able to fill out the counselling application form and submit the application fee.

The WBJEE 2023 counselling applications are available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link available here to apply for the counselling procedure. The link will be activated here as soon as the counselling window opens.

WBJEE 2023 Schedule

Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling process can check the schedule here.

Particulars Date Candidate registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling July 20 to 25, 2023 Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled-in by candidates July 27, 2023 Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by July 28, 2023 1st round of seat allotment result August 1, 2023 Payment of Seat acceptance fee Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (If upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice) August 1 to 5, 2023 2nd round of seat allotment result August 8, 2023

How to Apply for WBJEE Counselling 2023

The WBJEE 2023 counselling registrations will open today. Students applying for the counselling process can check the steps below.

Step 1: Visit the official counselling portal of WBJEE counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Fill out the counselling application

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents for counselling

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

