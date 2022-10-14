WBJEE 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Download Direct Link Here

WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the WBJEE 2022 Round 1 seat allotment Result today. Candidates who have applied for round 1 counselling can visit the official website of WBJEE to check the Round 1 allotment results 2022.

The WJEE 2022 Round 1 seat allotment results have been announced for the students who have cleared the JEE Main examinations. To check the WBJEE 2022 Round 1 seat allotment results candidates can visit the official website and enter the WBJEE Roll Number and Password in the link provided. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the counselling process are required to complete the fee payment and report to the allotted institutions by October 17, 2022.

WBJEE 2022 Round 1 Counselling seat allotment list link is available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also check the WBJEE 2022 Round 1 counselling seat allotment results through the link available here.

WBJEE 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results - Direct Link

How to check WBJEE 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

The WBJEE 2022 Round 1 counselling seat allotment list is now available on the official website of WBJEEB. To check the seat allotment result candidates need to enter the login credentials in the link given. Follow the steps given below to check the WBJEE 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the WBJEE 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE round 1 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Select the registration type from the drop-down box

Step 4: Enter the WBJEE 2022 Registration number and password in the login link

Step 5: Download the WBJEE 2022 Seat allotment result for further reference

