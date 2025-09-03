WBJEEB Exams 2025: JECA 2025 Examination Schedule OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEEB Exams 2025: The WBJEE JECA 2025 exam is scheduled for October 19, 2025, from 11 AM to 1 PM. Registration for the exam will be accepted from September 10 through September 17, 2025. The test consists of 100 objective multiple-choice questions and is administered on paper. The full syllabus is accessible for perusal, and candidates are evaluated on mathematics, general aptitude, and fundamental computer applications.

The WBJEE JECA 2025 result will reveal the exam's scores and rankings. The online WBJEE JECA 2025 counseling process will then be accessible to qualified candidates. The candidate's rank, preferences, category, and the quantity of seats available will all influence seat distribution.

WB JECA 2025 Exam Dates & Schedule

Take a look at the table below for the complete schedule of WBJEE JECA 2025 exam