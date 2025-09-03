WBJEEB Exams 2025: JECA 2025 Examination Schedule OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEEB Exams 2025: The WBJEE JECA 2025 exam is scheduled for October 19, 2025, from 11 AM to 1 PM. Registration for the exam will be accepted from September 10 through September 17, 2025. The test consists of 100 objective multiple-choice questions and is administered on paper. The full syllabus is accessible for perusal, and candidates are evaluated on mathematics, general aptitude, and fundamental computer applications.
The WBJEE JECA 2025 result will reveal the exam's scores and rankings. The online WBJEE JECA 2025 counseling process will then be accessible to qualified candidates. The candidate's rank, preferences, category, and the quantity of seats available will all influence seat distribution.
WB JECA 2025 Exam Dates & Schedule
Take a look at the table below for the complete schedule of WBJEE JECA 2025 exam
|
Dates
|
Upcoming Exam Dates
|
10 Sep ' 25 - 17 Sep ' 25
|
WBJEE JECA 2025 Application Form
|
19 Sep ' 25 - 20 Sep ' 25
|
WBJEE JECA 2025 Online Correction Window
|
Sep ' 25
|
WBJEE JECA 2025 Counselling Start Date
TENTATIVE
|
10 Oct ' 25 - 19 Oct ' 25
|
WBJEE JECA 2025 Admit Card
|
19 Oct ' 25
|
WBJEE JECA 2025 Exam Date
WBJEE JECA 2025 Highlights
Candidates can check the important highlights of WBJEE JECA 2025 from the table given below.
|
Features
|
Details
|
Full Name
|
West Bengal Joint Examination for Masters in Computer Applications
|
Commonly known as
|
WBJEE JECA
|
Conducting Body
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
|
Exam Level
|
Post Graduate
|
Course offered
|
Master of Computer Application (MCA)
|
Mode of application
|
Online
|
Application Fee
|
General Category - INR 500
Third Gender/SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS Category - INR 400
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Medium of Exam
|
English
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective Multiple Choice Questions
WBJEE JECA 2025 Exam Pattern
The WBJEE JECA 2025 exam pattern provides a clear overview of the test structure, helping candidates know what to expect. There are 100 objective multiple-choice questions on the two-hour pen-and-paper exam.
There are two categories for the questions. Each category I question is worth one mark, and a quarter of a mark is deducted for an incorrect response. Category II questions, on the other hand, are worth two marks each, and incorrect responses in this part do not result in a mark deduction. Since there won't be any additional time allotted for the test, candidates should carefully manage their time.
