WBJEEB Exams 2025: JECA 2025 Examination Schedule OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Sep 3, 2025, 15:47 IST

WBJEEB Exams 2025: The WBJEE JECA 2025 exam is scheduled for October 19, with registration from September 10-17. The two-hour, offline exam consists of 100 objective questions that cover computer fundamentals, general aptitude, and mathematics. The results will determine seat allocation and eligibility for online counseling.

WBJEEB Exams 2025: The WBJEE JECA 2025 exam is scheduled for October 19, 2025, from 11 AM to 1 PM. Registration for the exam will be accepted from September 10 through September 17, 2025. The test consists of 100 objective multiple-choice questions and is administered on paper. The full syllabus is accessible for perusal, and candidates are evaluated on mathematics, general aptitude, and fundamental computer applications. 

The WBJEE JECA 2025 result will reveal the exam's scores and rankings. The online WBJEE JECA 2025 counseling process will then be accessible to qualified candidates. The candidate's rank, preferences, category, and the quantity of seats available will all influence seat distribution.

WB JECA 2025 Exam Dates & Schedule

Take a look at the table below for the complete schedule of WBJEE JECA 2025 exam

Dates

Upcoming Exam Dates

10 Sep ' 25 - 17 Sep ' 25

WBJEE JECA 2025 Application Form

19 Sep ' 25 - 20 Sep ' 25

WBJEE JECA 2025 Online Correction Window

Sep ' 25

WBJEE JECA 2025 Counselling Start Date

TENTATIVE

10 Oct ' 25 - 19 Oct ' 25

WBJEE JECA 2025 Admit Card

19 Oct ' 25

WBJEE JECA 2025 Exam Date

WBJEE JECA 2025 Highlights

Candidates can check the important highlights of WBJEE JECA 2025 from the table given below.

Features

Details

Full Name

West Bengal Joint Examination for Masters in Computer Applications

Commonly known as

WBJEE JECA

Conducting Body

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)

Exam Level

Post Graduate

Course offered

Master of Computer Application (MCA)

Mode of application

Online

Application Fee

General Category - INR 500

Third Gender/SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS Category - INR 400

Mode of Exam

Offline

Medium of Exam

English

Type of Questions

Objective Multiple Choice Questions

WBJEE JECA 2025 Exam Pattern

The WBJEE JECA 2025 exam pattern provides a clear overview of the test structure, helping candidates know what to expect. There are 100 objective multiple-choice questions on the two-hour pen-and-paper exam.

There are two categories for the questions. Each category I question is worth one mark, and a quarter of a mark is deducted for an incorrect response. Category II questions, on the other hand, are worth two marks each, and incorrect responses in this part do not result in a mark deduction. Since there won't be any additional time allotted for the test, candidates should carefully manage their time.

Also Read:

WBJEE JELET 2025 Exam Schedule Out, Applications from September 9 at wbjeeb.nic.in

