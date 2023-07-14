XAT 2024 Registration From July 15, Get Details Here

XAT 2024 Application: Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 online registration and application window will begin tomorrow, July 15, 2023. The link for students to complete the registrations will be available on the official website xatonline.in.

Candidates interested in applying for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and other institutions accepting XAT scores for admissions to MBA programmes can visit the official website from tomorrow onwards to submit the applications.

XAT 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024. Candidates applying for the MBA entrance are required to first visit the official website and complete the registrations following which they can fill out the application form and submit the fee.

XAT 2024 registration and application link will be available on the official website - xatonline.in. A direct link for students to register for the XAT 2024 exams will also be given here.

XAT 2024 Registrations - Steps to Apply

The XAT 2024 registration and application window will be available online. It is mandatory for candidates to complete their online registration process in order to complete the application form and submit the requisite fee.

Step 1: Visit the official website for XAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the XAT registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details under new registration

Step 4: Fill out the XAT application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents for verification

Step 6: Submit the XAT applications and click on the final submission

XAT 2024 Application Fee

‘The XAT 2024 application fee has to be submitted in online mode. Candidates when filling the application form will also be provided with the link to submit the application fee. Students can submit their fee via credit/ debit or net banking facilities.

Category Fee Regular Rs, 2100 XLRI programmes Additional Rs. 200 each Indian Candidates applying for PGDM(GM) through GMAT/GRE Rs. 2500 NRI/Foreign Candidates through GMAT Rs. 5000

About XAT 2024

XAT 2024 exams are conducted for admissions to the MBA programmes offered in the institutions accepting the XAT score. XAT will be conducted in online mode for a duration of 120 minutes. Those who have completed their undergraduate programme and appearing for their final year UG exams are eligible to apply for the MBA entrance.

