CG Board Vocational Result 2022: As per updates, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to release the CGBSE Vocational 12th result in May/June 2022. Students will be able to check their CG board VOC result on the official website - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Also, a direct link to check Chhattisgarh Vocational 12th results will be provided on this page for the convenience of students.

Students will be able to check the Chhattisgarh VOC results 2022 by entering their roll number in the login window. The CG Board Vocational 12th result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations.

CGBSE 12th VOC Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Exam Name CG Board Vocational Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required roll number

Chhattisgarh Board Vocational 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

The CGBSE result 2022 will be announced in May 2022. As of now, no official dates have been released. However, we have provided below the tentative dates for the announcement of CG Board Vocational results and other important events. Students can refer to the table to avoid skipping any important exam related events -

Events Dates Chhattisgarh Vocational Exam To Be Notified CGBSE Voc 12th Board Result May 2022

How To Check CG Board Vocational Result 2022 Class 12th in Online Mode?

The Chhattisgarh Voc examination results are released on the official website. Students will have to use their login credentials to check the CG Board 12th Vocational result. They can go through the steps to know how to download CGBSE Result here -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) - cgbse.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the Higher Secondary Vocational Result column.

3rd Step - Enter roll number and captcha code. Now, click on the submit button.

4th Step - CG Board voc results will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Download the result for future references.

Chhattisgarh Board 12th VOC Results 2022 - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Here we have provided the image-wise steps for the students to understand how to check the result of CG 12th 2022 for Vocational. Students can check the online result window and complete the checking procedure here -

Step 1st - Go to the official link - cgbse.nic.in and paste it on the Google page. A new window will appear on the screen.

Step 2nd - Now, click on the Chhattisgarh Higher Secondary Vocational Exam Result. A login page will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in CGBSE 12th VOC Result 2022?

As per last year's data, the online Chhattisgarh Vocational result 2022 will include students and their marks information. Students can check the details mentioned in the CG Board Vocational result 2022.

Student's name Roll number Parents/Guardians name Centre code School code Name of the Subjects Marks obtained in theory exams Marks secured in practical exams Division Grand total Remarks

Chhattisgarh Board Vocational Result Statistics

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) might release the CG Board result statistics along with the announcement of the result. Students appearing for the examinations will be able to check the CGBSE Class 12 Vocational examination results through the link available on the official website or the direct link which will be provided here. As of now, the statistics of previous years are not available. The same will be provided here on this page once the officials release the exam CG Voc result statistics.

What After CG Board Vocational Result 2022 Announcement?

The students who have appeared for the examinations will be able to check the results by clicking on the CGBSE examination result link. After the declaration of the CGBSE Class 12 Vocational examination results, 2022 students will be able to apply for admissions to the different undergraduate programmes. The students who have qualified in the exam will be eligible for admissions to the undergraduate programmes based on the cutoff marks set for the different programmes.

CG Board 12th VOC Results 2022: Re-evaluation and Rechecking

After the Class 12 CGBSE examination results, the board officials will release the notification related to the rechecking and revaluation. Students who have appeared for the examinations and have not secured the required marks or have doubts in the totalling of the marks can apply for the Revaluation and rechecking process. In case of changes in the marks after revaluation or rechecking, the updated marks will be provided on the official website of the board.

Chhattisgarh Board 12th VOC Results 2022 - Supplementary Examination

The students who have appeared for the board examinations but were unable to qualify can apply for the supplementary examinations which will be conducted by the board. The notification related to the CGBSE Class 12 Vocational supplementary examinations will be available on the official website soon. The CGBSE Class 12 Vocational supplementary examination results will be announced within a month from conducting the examination results.

Chhattisgarh Board 12th VOC Results 2022 - Toppers

Along with the declaration of the CGBSE class 12 VOC examination results the board officials will also declare the list of toppers for the class 12 examinations. The toppers will be announced as per the different streams. Although we do not have the details as of now, the same will be updated once we get information about the same.

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education conducts the Class 10 and 12 examinations for the students annually. The first examination was conducted for the students of classes 10 and 12 in 2002 after the department was formed in 2001. The Chhattisgarh Board conducts the examinations for the High School (Regular/Swdyayi/ Correspondence), Higher Secondary (Regular/Athavale/ Correspondence), Higher Secondary Professional (Regular/Athavale) and the Two-year Diploma in Physical Education (after completing higher secondary).