icai.nic.in Result 2025 OUT: Download MAY Session CA Intermediate, Final, and Foundation Result Online Here

icai.nic.in Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the results for the CA Inter, CA Final, and CA Foundation exams today, July 6 (Sunday). Students who appeared for the exams can now check and download their scorecards from the official websites at icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org. To access the results, candidates need to enter their registration number, date of birth, and the Captcha code shown on the screen.

The pass percentages across all levels were quite low, highlighting how competitive the CA exams are. In the CA Final exams, only 22.38% of students passed Group 1, and 26.43% cleared Group 2. When it came to clearing both groups together, only 18.75% of students were successful.

For the CA Intermediate exams, 14.67% passed Group 1, while 21.51% managed to clear Group 2. But only 13.22% of students cleared both groups in one go. In the CA Foundation level, the overall pass percentage was 15.09%. Among them, 13.80% of girls and 16.26% of boys qualified the exam.

The CA Foundation exams were held on May 15, 17, 19, and 21. The CA Inter and Final exams were conducted from May 16 to May 24, covering both Group 1 and Group 2 papers. Read this article to download

icai.nic.in Result 2025: Official Website

Students can check their results on the following website:

icai.org.

icaiexam.icai.org.

icai.nic.in.

icai.nic.in Result 2025: Steps to Apply

Students need to follow these steps to check their ICAI CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation Result 2025:

Step 1 Visit the Official Website: Go to the ICAI result website: icai.nic.in

Step 2 Click on the Relevant Link: On the homepage, click on the result link for CA Final, CA Intermediate, or CA Foundation, as needed.

Step 3 Enter Your Login Details: Enter your registration number, PIN, or roll number, and then click on Submit.

Step 4 View Your Result: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5 Download and Save: Download the result page and save or print a copy for future use.