    Meghalaya Board 12th Commerce Result 2022: Know MBOSE Class 12 Commerce Result Date & How to Check Result Link Here

    Created On : May 24, 2022 19:44 ISTModified On : May 24, 2022 19:49 IST

    MBOSE 12th Commerce Result 2022: MBOSE will release the Meghalaya Class 12th Commerce Result on May 26, 2022 on @megresults.nic.in. How to Check MBOSE Commerce 12th Result d Link here. And register to get Meghalaya 12th Commerce Result updates via Email & SMS.

    Meghalaya HSSLC Commerce Result 2022 Date Confirmed: Finally, the long wait for the MBOSE 12th Commerce Result 2022 is about to end soon. Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has confirmed that the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 for 12th commerce students will be declared on 26th May 2022 - Thursday. The confirmation about the Meghalaya HSSLC Commerce Result Date and Time has been made by the board via an official notification that was published by the board on its official website mbose.in. The notification said that along with HSSLC Commerce Stream Results, the Board will also publish MBOSE 12th Science and Vocational Stream Results as well. Once declared, Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 will be made available to the students online via the official website - megresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, students will also get priority access to the Meghalaya HSSLC Commerce Results 2022 online via this page as well. Therefore, until the results are declared, students can subscribe to updates for Meghalaya 12th Result 2022 by providing their details in the form provided above. Alternatively, they can also bookmark this page and visit it regularly to get the latest updates.

    Updated as on 24/05/2022 @ 7:45 PM

    Meghalaya 12th Commerce Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education conducted the MBOSE Class 12 Commerce exams for the Commerce students in March-April 2022. Those who have appeared for the MBOSE 12 Commerce stream exams can visit the official website of the board- mbose.in to check the results of the exams.

    Candidates can check the Meghalaya Board 12 Commerce stream results through the link available on the official website. Students are required to visit the website and enter the MBOSE !2th Commerce stream registration number in the result link given. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the MBOSE 12 Commerce stream results 2022.

    Students waiting for details on the declaration of the Meghalaya board class 12 Commerce result 2022 can also bookmark this page to get further details on the declaration of the MBOSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2022.

    Board name

    Meghalaya Board of School of Education

    Exam name

    MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2022

    MBOSE SSLC result 2022 date

    May 2022

    HSSLC Result 2022 Meghalaya Date

    May 2022

    MBOSE SSLC result website

    mbose.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    Meghalaya Board of School Education conducted the class 12 Commerce annual examinations for the students in March-April 2022. Candidates must note that the results for the science stream students are expected to be declared by May 2022. Students can check the complete schedule of the exams here.

    Events

    Tentative Dates

    MBOSE HSSLC exam date 2022

    March 25 to April 21, 2022

    MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Commerce and Science

    May 26, 2022

    MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Commerce arts

    May 2022

    Supplementary exam date

    June 2022

    MBOSE Class 12 Commerce revaluation application

    June 2022

    MBOSE 12 Commerce result 2022 for revaluation

    June 2022

    MBOSE HSSLC Supplementary exam

    July 2022

    Meghalaya board 12 Commerce stream result 2022 will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya board. The board officials will first announce the results in an official press conference followed by which the board will announce the result on the website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the MBOSE 12 Commerce stream result 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

    Step 3: Click on the MBOSE 12 Commerce result link

    Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

    Step 5: The MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

    Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

    Meghalaya Board of School Education will be announcing the MBOSE 12 Commerce stream results 2022 on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the board exam results by following the steps provided below and the reference window.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

    MBOSE 12th Commerce Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the MBOSE Result Section given on the home page

    Meghalaya Board 12 Commerce Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2022 link

    MBOSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2022

    Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link

    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022

    Step 5th: Download the Meghalaya Board 12 Commerce Results for further reference

    Meghalaya Board class 12 Commerce Board exam Results 2022 will be available on the official website of Meghalaya Board. Apart from checking the results through the direct link candidates will also be able to check the results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Meghalaya Board 12 Commerce stream results 2022 via SMS.

    • For MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Commerce :

    MBOSE12 CommerceC<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

    What details will be mentioned in MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12 Commerce?

    When checking the MBOSE 12 Commerce stream results 2022, students must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned on the result sheet. Students can check below the complete details of the MBOSE 12 Commerce Answer sheet.

    • Name of Examination Class (12 Commerce )
    • Student’s Name
    • Roll Number
    • Parents’ name
    • School Name
    • Category
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Division
    • Pass/Fail

    Meghalaya Board Results Statistics

    MBOSE class 12 Commerce stream results 2022 will be available on the official website of Meghalaya board. Along with releasing the MBOSE 12 Commerce Results 2022 for the commerce streams, the board will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students in the annual board examinations. Meghalaya Board 12 Commerce stream statistics will include the overall performance of the students in the exams, the overall pass percentage and gender ratio of the students, Etc.

    MBOSE 12 Commerce result Statistics of 2021 (Commerce)

    • Total students appeared - 2,055
    • Total students passed - 1,673
    • Overall pass percentage - 81.41
    • Pass percentage of Boys - 78.62
    • Pass percentage of girls - 85.38

    Past Years’ MBOSE 12 Commerce Result Statistics

    Year

    Total Students

    Boys Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    2020

    Approx 25,000

    -

    -

    74.02 %(Science)

    77.28% (Commerce)

    2019

    Around 30,000

    -

    -

    73.80% (Science)

    79.24% (Commerce)

    85.13 (Arts)

    2018

    29,840

    -

    -

    74.58 (Science)

    79.84 (Commerce)

    81.62 (Arts)

    2017

    27,001

    70

    74

    75

    2016

    26,853

    70

    74

    73

    2,015

    27,005

    68

    72

    73

    2014

    26,483

    66

    73

    70

    2013

    25,616

    65

    68

    68

    What After the Announcement of Meghalaya Board MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12 Commerce ?

    After the Meghalaya board class 12 Commerce stream results 2022 are declared on the official website, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for further degree and professional courses. Candidates will be granted admissions based on the marks secured in the class 12 Commerce exams.

    After the board announces the results, candidates who wish to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any mistakes in totalling or those who wish to improve their scores can apply for the revaluation and compartmental examination process. The notification and application for the compartmental exam and the re-evaluation process will be announced shortly after the results are announced. Candidates can keep watching this space for more details on the MBOSE 12 Commerce re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams.

    Meghalaya Board Class 12 Commerce  Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    MBOSE class 12 Commerce exams re-checking and re-evaluation process is conducted for those students who wish to get their answer sheets evaluated for any mistakes in calculation or answer sheet evaluation.

    The applications for the MBOSE 12 Commerce stream re-checking and scrutiny will be announced by the officials shortly after the exam results are conducted. The answer sheets will be taken for the re-evaluation process based on the applications submitted by the students.

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    Meghalaya board class 12 Commerce stream compartmental exams are conducted for those students who want to improve their scores in the examinations. Candidates who want to appear for the compartmental exams are required to first visit the official website and complete the MBOSE Class 12 Commerce stream compartmental exam applications.

    The Results of the compartmental exams will be announced soon after the exams are conducted so that students can move to further admission procedures.

    Meghalaya Board 12 Commerce  Result 2022 - Toppers

    MBOSE class 12 Commerce stream toppers will include the list of students who topped the exam with the highest marks across the state. Students can check below the list of students who topped the exams in the previous exams here.

    MBOSE HSSLC Commerce topper list 2021

    Rank

    Toppers name

    Marks obtained

    1st

    Debraj Nag

    472*

    2nd

    Sanjana Singhania

    465*

    3rd

    Roshan Tiwari

    459*

    4rd

    Gaurav Paul

    Sweety Paul

    458*

    5th

    Vidhita Chettri

    455*

    About Meghalaya Board School Examination Board (MBOSE)

    Meghalaya Board of School Education was established under the MBOSE 1973 Act. The Board controls the matters related to the school education in Meghalaya along with conducting the examinations for the secondary school leaving certificate for the students. The board initially functioned under the director of public instruction.

    The Meghalaya Board of Schools Education also provides regular as well as distance education for the students from classes 8 to 12 Commerce. The distance education provided by the board is with the schools affiliated to the board. The board conducted various activities and school level events to keep up the enthusiasm of the students.

    Read more

    FAQ

    How to check Meghalaya Board class 12 Commerce Results 2022?

    To check the Meghalaya Board class 12 Commerce results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here

    When is the Meghalaya Board class 12 Commerce results 2022 expected to be announced?

    The Meghalaya Board class 12 Commerce exam results 2022 are expected to be announced by June 2022

    Where to check Meghalaya Board class 12 Commerce Results 2022?

    The Meghalaya Board class 12 Commerce Results will be available on the official website mbose.in. A direct link for students to check the MBOSE Results will also be available here.

    What details will be mentioned in the Meghalaya Board class 12 Commerce results 2022?

    The Meghalaya Board class 12 Commerce results 2022 will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured in the exams, total marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidates.