Meghalaya HSSLC Commerce Result 2022 Date Confirmed: Finally, the long wait for the MBOSE 12th Commerce Result 2022 is about to end soon. Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has confirmed that the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 for 12th commerce students will be declared on 26th May 2022 - Thursday. The confirmation about the Meghalaya HSSLC Commerce Result Date and Time has been made by the board via an official notification that was published by the board on its official website mbose.in. The notification said that along with HSSLC Commerce Stream Results, the Board will also publish MBOSE 12th Science and Vocational Stream Results as well. Once declared, Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 will be made available to the students online via the official website - megresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, students will also get priority access to the Meghalaya HSSLC Commerce Results 2022 online via this page as well. Therefore, until the results are declared, students can subscribe to updates for Meghalaya 12th Result 2022 by providing their details in the form provided above. Alternatively, they can also bookmark this page and visit it regularly to get the latest updates.

Updated as on 24/05/2022 @ 7:45 PM

Meghalaya 12th Commerce Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education conducted the MBOSE Class 12 Commerce exams for the Commerce students in March-April 2022. Those who have appeared for the MBOSE 12 Commerce stream exams can visit the official website of the board- mbose.in to check the results of the exams.

Candidates can check the Meghalaya Board 12 Commerce stream results through the link available on the official website. Students are required to visit the website and enter the MBOSE !2th Commerce stream registration number in the result link given. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the MBOSE 12 Commerce stream results 2022.

Students waiting for details on the declaration of the Meghalaya board class 12 Commerce result 2022 can also bookmark this page to get further details on the declaration of the MBOSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2022.

Meghalaya Board Class 12 Commerce Result 2022 Highlights

Board name Meghalaya Board of School of Education Exam name MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2022 MBOSE SSLC result 2022 date May 2022 HSSLC Result 2022 Meghalaya Date May 2022 MBOSE SSLC result website mbose.in Mode of result Online

MBOSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2022 Date and Time

Meghalaya Board of School Education conducted the class 12 Commerce annual examinations for the students in March-April 2022. Candidates must note that the results for the science stream students are expected to be declared by May 2022. Students can check the complete schedule of the exams here.

Events Tentative Dates MBOSE HSSLC exam date 2022 March 25 to April 21, 2022 MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Commerce and Science May 26, 2022 MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Commerce arts May 2022 Supplementary exam date June 2022 MBOSE Class 12 Commerce revaluation application June 2022 MBOSE 12 Commerce result 2022 for revaluation June 2022 MBOSE HSSLC Supplementary exam July 2022

How to Check Meghalaya Board 12th Commerce Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Meghalaya board 12 Commerce stream result 2022 will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya board. The board officials will first announce the results in an official press conference followed by which the board will announce the result on the website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the MBOSE 12 Commerce stream result 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the MBOSE 12 Commerce result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 12 Commerce Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Meghalaya Board of School Education will be announcing the MBOSE 12 Commerce stream results 2022 on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the board exam results by following the steps provided below and the reference window.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Step 2nd: Click on the MBOSE Result Section given on the home page

Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2022 link

Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link

Step 5th: Download the Meghalaya Board 12 Commerce Results for further reference

How To Check Meghalaya Board 12th Commerce Result 2022 Via SMS?

Meghalaya Board class 12 Commerce Board exam Results 2022 will be available on the official website of Meghalaya Board. Apart from checking the results through the direct link candidates will also be able to check the results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Meghalaya Board 12 Commerce stream results 2022 via SMS.

For MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Commerce :

MBOSE12 CommerceC<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

What details will be mentioned in MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12 Commerce?

When checking the MBOSE 12 Commerce stream results 2022, students must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned on the result sheet. Students can check below the complete details of the MBOSE 12 Commerce Answer sheet.

Name of Examination Class (12 Commerce )

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

Meghalaya Board Results Statistics

MBOSE class 12 Commerce stream results 2022 will be available on the official website of Meghalaya board. Along with releasing the MBOSE 12 Commerce Results 2022 for the commerce streams, the board will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students in the annual board examinations. Meghalaya Board 12 Commerce stream statistics will include the overall performance of the students in the exams, the overall pass percentage and gender ratio of the students, Etc.

MBOSE 12 Commerce result Statistics of 2021 (Commerce)

Total students appeared - 2,055

Total students passed - 1,673

Overall pass percentage - 81.41

Pass percentage of Boys - 78.62

Pass percentage of girls - 85.38

Past Years’ MBOSE 12 Commerce Result Statistics

Year Total Students Boys Pass % Girls Pass % Overall Pass % 2020 Approx 25,000 - - 74.02 %(Science) 77.28% (Commerce) 2019 Around 30,000 - - 73.80% (Science) 79.24% (Commerce) 85.13 (Arts) 2018 29,840 - - 74.58 (Science) 79.84 (Commerce) 81.62 (Arts) 2017 27,001 70 74 75 2016 26,853 70 74 73 2,015 27,005 68 72 73 2014 26,483 66 73 70 2013 25,616 65 68 68

What After the Announcement of Meghalaya Board MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12 Commerce ?

After the Meghalaya board class 12 Commerce stream results 2022 are declared on the official website, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for further degree and professional courses. Candidates will be granted admissions based on the marks secured in the class 12 Commerce exams.

After the board announces the results, candidates who wish to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any mistakes in totalling or those who wish to improve their scores can apply for the revaluation and compartmental examination process. The notification and application for the compartmental exam and the re-evaluation process will be announced shortly after the results are announced. Candidates can keep watching this space for more details on the MBOSE 12 Commerce re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams.

Meghalaya Board Class 12 Commerce Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

MBOSE class 12 Commerce exams re-checking and re-evaluation process is conducted for those students who wish to get their answer sheets evaluated for any mistakes in calculation or answer sheet evaluation.

The applications for the MBOSE 12 Commerce stream re-checking and scrutiny will be announced by the officials shortly after the exam results are conducted. The answer sheets will be taken for the re-evaluation process based on the applications submitted by the students.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Meghalaya board class 12 Commerce stream compartmental exams are conducted for those students who want to improve their scores in the examinations. Candidates who want to appear for the compartmental exams are required to first visit the official website and complete the MBOSE Class 12 Commerce stream compartmental exam applications.

The Results of the compartmental exams will be announced soon after the exams are conducted so that students can move to further admission procedures.

Meghalaya Board 12 Commerce Result 2022 - Toppers

MBOSE class 12 Commerce stream toppers will include the list of students who topped the exam with the highest marks across the state. Students can check below the list of students who topped the exams in the previous exams here.

MBOSE HSSLC Commerce topper list 2021

Rank Toppers name Marks obtained 1st Debraj Nag 472* 2nd Sanjana Singhania 465* 3rd Roshan Tiwari 459* 4rd Gaurav Paul Sweety Paul 458* 5th Vidhita Chettri 455*

About Meghalaya Board School Examination Board (MBOSE)

Meghalaya Board of School Education was established under the MBOSE 1973 Act. The Board controls the matters related to the school education in Meghalaya along with conducting the examinations for the secondary school leaving certificate for the students. The board initially functioned under the director of public instruction.

The Meghalaya Board of Schools Education also provides regular as well as distance education for the students from classes 8 to 12 Commerce. The distance education provided by the board is with the schools affiliated to the board. The board conducted various activities and school level events to keep up the enthusiasm of the students.