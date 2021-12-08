CBSE 12th Geography board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is scheduled for 9th December. Check Term 1 CBSE 12th Syllabus 2021-22 for Geography subject. It is important for 12th CBSE Geography board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) preparation.
12th Geography CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1): CBSE board Exam 2021-22
Code No. 029
Class XII (2021-22)
Term wise Syllabus
COURSE CONTENT TERM I
Part A: Fundamentals of Human Geography: 15 Marks
Unit I: Human Geography: Nature and Scope (3 Marks)
Unit II: People (7 Marks)
- Population - distribution, density and growth
- Population change - spatial patterns and structure; determinants of population change
- Human development - concept; selected indicators, international comparisons
Unit III: Human Activities (5 Marks)
Primary activities - concept and changing trends; gathering,
pastoral, mining, subsistence agriculture, modern agriculture;
people engaged in agricultural and allied activities - some
examples from selected countries
Part B: India: People and Economy (15 Marks)
Unit I: People (5 Marks)
- Population: distribution, density and growth
- Migration: International and national-Types causes and
consequences
Unit II: Human Settlements (5 Marks)
- Rural settlements - types and distribution
- Urban settlements - types, distribution and functional
classification
Unit III: Resources and Development (5 Marks)
Water resources - availability and utilization-irrigation, domestic, industrial and other uses; scarcity of water and conservation
methods-rain water harvesting and watershed management
Map Work on identification of features based on 1-5 units on the outline Political map of World. (5 Marks)
Part C: Practical Work (15 Marks)
Unit 1: Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping
Type and Sources of data: Primary, Secondary and other sources
Tabulating and processing of data; calculation of averages,
measures of central tendency