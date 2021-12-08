CBSE 12th Geography board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is scheduled for 9th December. Check Term 1 CBSE 12th Syllabus 2021-22 for Geography subject. It is important for 12th CBSE Geography board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) preparation.

12th Geography CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1): CBSE board Exam 2021-22

Code No. 029

Class XII (2021-22)

Term wise Syllabus

COURSE CONTENT TERM I

Part A: Fundamentals of Human Geography: 15 Marks

Unit I: Human Geography: Nature and Scope (3 Marks)

Unit II: People (7 Marks)

- Population - distribution, density and growth

- Population change - spatial patterns and structure; determinants of population change

- Human development - concept; selected indicators, international comparisons

Unit III: Human Activities (5 Marks)

Primary activities - concept and changing trends; gathering,

pastoral, mining, subsistence agriculture, modern agriculture;

people engaged in agricultural and allied activities - some

examples from selected countries

Part B: India: People and Economy (15 Marks)

Unit I: People (5 Marks)

- Population: distribution, density and growth

- Migration: International and national-Types causes and

consequences

Unit II: Human Settlements (5 Marks)

- Rural settlements - types and distribution

- Urban settlements - types, distribution and functional

classification

Unit III: Resources and Development (5 Marks)

Water resources - availability and utilization-irrigation, domestic, industrial and other uses; scarcity of water and conservation

methods-rain water harvesting and watershed management

Map Work on identification of features based on 1-5 units on the outline Political map of World. (5 Marks)

Part C: Practical Work (15 Marks)

Unit 1: Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping

Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping

Type and Sources of data: Primary, Secondary and other sources

Tabulating and processing of data; calculation of averages,

measures of central tendency