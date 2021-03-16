4 ALLEN Students out of 6 achieved the Perfect Percentile in JEE Main

The result of the country's largest engineering entrance examination, JEE-Main, February -2021, has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Director of Allen Career Institute, Sh Brajesh Maheshwari, said that 6 students across the country scored 100 percentile, 4 of which are Classroom Students of Allen Career Institute. Siddhant Mukherjee, Saket Jha, Gurmrit Singh, and Anant Krishna Kidambi have scored 100 Percentile in the exam. Apart from this, Siddhant Mukherjee has scored 300 out of 300 marks, which is a perfect score; he has also topped Maharashtra State.

The list of 41 state toppers has been released by the NTA, of which 14 state toppers are from the Allen Career Institute. It includes 10 classroom and 4 DLP students. Allen Student Siddhant Mukherjee is Maharashtra state topper, Siddharth Gupta has topped Haryana, Souvik De has topped Meghalaya, Yash Kumar has topped Jharkhand. While Antriksha Gupta topped Madhya Pradesh, Udhav Verma topped Karnataka, Soumyadeep Paul topped Assam, Saket topped Rajasthan. Along with this, Nihit Agarwal has topped the Outside India category, Ayon Ghosh topped Chhattisgarh, Danish Jhanjhi topped Punjab, Shriya Tiwari topped Dadar Nagar Haveli, Gurmrit topped Chandigarh, and Anant Krishna Kidambi topped Gujarat. Souvik De, Yash Kumar, Udhav Verma, and Nihit Agarwal are Allen Distance Learning Programme (DLP) students. The rest of them are Allen classroom students. Also, a large number of Allen students have scored above the 99 percentile.

620978 students appeared in JEE Main 2021 (Feb. Attempt) exam

Maheshwari said that JEE Main 2021 (Feb. Attempt) was conducted in 828 centers in 331 cities of the country and abroad. The exam was also held abroad in Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait. 652627 students had registered themselves for the examination, out of which 620978 appeared in the examination. It included 271431 students in the general category, 61504 of general EWS, 211588 of OBC NCL, 53940 of SC, 20833 of ST, 1682 students of Physically Handicapped category. Apart from this, 435402 boys, 185574 girls, and 2 transgender candidates participated in the examination. JEE Main 2021 (Feb. Attempt) was held between 23 to 26 February. In the results, the Gender wise list is also declared, in which 10 toppers in the male and female category have been released. The highest NTA score of a female is 99.9990421, and of a male is 100 percentile.





Kota offers the Best Peer Group for studies

Siddhant Mukherjee

ALLEN Career Institute

JEE Main 2021 (February Attempt)-100 percentile

98.4 percent in class 10

Date of Birth - 18 November 2003

I am a student at ALLEN Career Institute for the last two years. I had come to Kota in the 11th standard in the year 2019 with the dream of becoming an IITian. Students from all over the country come here, so they get the best peer group for studies. I focused strongly on NCERT for the preparation of JEE Main and paid attention to accuracy. Allen provides great competition, and the teaching methodology is ideal. During the lockdown, I went home for five months, but during this period, Allen took online classes to help students seamlessly prepare for the exams. I secured 98.4 percent marks in class 10th. I have obtained All India Rank-1 in the NSEJS Stage-1 examination. I live with my grandmother in Kota; currently, I am busy preparing for the 12th board and JEE Advanced. After doing a BTech in Computer Science from IIT Mumbai, I want to contribute to Innovative India by doing something new in the CS field. Recently I received an offer letter for studies from Cambridge University. Father Sandeep Mukherjee runs Risk Management Company, and mother Nabanita Mukherjee is a banker. Along with my studies, I am also fond of karate; I have secured a black belt and received a gold medal in Queens Commonwealth Essay Competition.

Kota offers the best environment for studies: Saket Jha

JEE Main 2021 (Feb. Attempt) - 100 percentile

ALLEN Career Institute

94 percent in class 10

Date of Birth: 22 October 2003

Saket Jha is a student at Allen Career Institute for the last 9 years. He has come to Kota with the dream of becoming an IITian, as according to him, there is nothing better than Kota for JEE and medical preparation. The city provides a positive environment for studying. He focused on NCERT based syllabus for JEE preparation, followed the guidance of Allen's faculties, and revised it as much as possible. Saket's effort was to have as many doubts as possible while studying to clear it with the faculties and make the subject stronger.He aims to crack JEE Advanced along with scoring a good percentage in the 12th standard. He has passed the 10th standard with 94% marks and secured Rank-1 in Aryabhatta Mathematics Olympiad in classes 5 and 8. Saket has qualified NSEA First level and RMO in Class 11. His two out of three sisters have also been Allen students. Sister Parul has been an Allen student and is doing MBBS from RIMS, Ranchi. Younger sister Akanksha and Ira has also been Allen student and is doing B.Tech in Civil Engineering from BIT, Sindri. Kshipra, the eldest sister, is an assistant manager at Shree Coal India. His family originally resides in Bokaro, Jharkhand. Father Sanjay Kumar Jha is Principal of High School and Mother Sunita Jha is Housewife.

I emphasized more on practice: Anant Krishna Kidambi

JEE Main 2021 (Feb. Attempt) - 100% Percentile Score

ALLEN Career Institute

94.8 percent in class 10

Date of birth: 18 January 2003

Anant Krishna Kidambi has been studying in Allen since class 8. He said, There is nothing better than Allen Career Institute for exams like JEE because Allen's faculties try to achieve the students' dream as their own. The experienced faculties of Allen guide the students according to the changing pattern of the exam. The periodic tests in the institute strengthen the foundation of the students. The method of teaching is so good that students get interested in studying. He has passed the 10th standard with 94.8% marks. Apart from this, he cleared the first stage of NSEJS in the 8th and 9th standard. Anant has qualified the first stage of NSEA in the 10th standard and NSEP, NSEA, and IMPHO in the 11th standard. Apart from this, he got All India Rank 33 in KVPY in 11th standard. Anant wants to do B—tech from the IIT Mumbai CS branch in the future. His elder sister is doing B.Tech in Maths and Computing Science from DA-IICT Gandhinagar. She has also been a student of Allen. Anant watched Chemistry-related experiments on YouTube in my free time. His family is currently residing in Ahmedabad. Father Venugopal Kidambi is Software Engineer at TCS, Hyderabad and Mother Arvinda Kidambi is housewife.

Played 2 hours a day along with studies : Guramrit Singh Kalra

JEE Main 2021 (Feb. Attempt) - 100 percentile

ALLEN Career Institute

Date of Birth - 4 March 2003

97 percent in class 10

Guramrit Singh Kalra, who scored 100 percent in JEE Main 2021 (Feb. Attempt), said I studied physics for two hours in the morning. After this, I dedicated 2 hours in the morning to Physics and then devoted 2 to 3 hours to Chemistry during the day. I studied Mathematics during the night. The lockdown proved beneficial for my preparation; the faculties helped to clear my doubts. Guramrit ensured that he took out 2 hours every day to play cricket or football with friends to manage stress. A brilliant student, Guramrit scored 97 percent in his Class 10 and has also qualified various National Level exams, including NSCJS, NSCEA, NTSE Stage-2, KVPY, and RMO. Father Priyadarshan Singh is a cloth merchant, and mother Priti is a housewife. At present, Guramrit is preparing for JEE Advanced 2021 and his board examinations. He wishes to work in a multinational company after completing his engineering.

