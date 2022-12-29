67th BPSC Mains 2022 Exam Instructions & Shift Timings

Bihar Public Service Commission is conducting the BPSC 67th Mains 2022 examination from tomorrow 30th December 2022. 67th BPSC Mains 2022 is being conducted for filling up 726 vacancies for different posts including Bihar Administrative Service, Rural Development Authority, Municipal Executive Authority, Subdivision Backward and Most Backward Classes Welfare Officer, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, and many more. Candidates appearing for the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 can check important BPSC exam instructions, what should they carry in BPSC exam, and shift timings.

BPSC 67th Mains Exam Shift Timings

The BPSC 67th Mains examination is going to commence on December 30, 2022, and the exam will be conducted in two shifts.

Exam Date Subject Timing 30th December 2022 General Studies - Paper 1 09.30 am to 12.30 pm General Studies - Paper 2 2 pm to 5 pm 31st December 2022 General Hindi 12 pm to 3 pm 7th January 2023 Optional Paper 12 pm to 3 pm

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Last Minute Important Preparation Tips for General Studies/ General Hindi

BPSC 67th Mains Exam Pattern

The candidates will be asked to write the 67th Mains exam in pen and paper mode

There will be two sections, paper 1 i.e. General Hindi will be qualifying in nature and section 2 shall be compulsory.

The BPSC 68th mains shall be held for 1000 marks with papers held in the exam separately.

The questions are going to be descriptive in nature.

There shall be no negative marking in the BPSC mains examination.

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Hindi 100 100 3 hours General Studies 1 300 300 3 hours General Studies 2 300 300 3 hours Optional Paper 300 300 3 hours Total 1000 1000

67th BPSC Mains 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

67th BPSC Mains 2022: Check Revised Exam Dates, Shift Timings, Model Question Papers Download PDF

67th BPSC Mains 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

BPSC 67th Mains Exam Day Instructions, Answer Sheet Rules

Candidates who are going to write the BPSC 67th Mains examination are advised to adhere to the exam day instructions as mentioned in the section below.

1. Candidates must carry their BPSC 67th Mains Admit Card, and important ID proofs such as Aadhaar card, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, Voter ID, etc. They must carry two latest passport size photographs.

2. Candidates should use only a black or blue color pen to write their answers. Candidates should refrain no other color of pen. Do not use any highlighter, gel pen, sketch pen, glitter pen, pencil, etc to write your answers.

3. Candidates should refrain from carrying things like a table, graph, smartwatch, calculator, mobile phone etc to the exam to save themselves from disqualification.

4. Candidates should ensure that the seal present on the answer copy is in intact condition. In case, it is damaged then they should report this matter to the invigilator.

5. It is advisable to put details like exam name, roll number, subject, candidate’s name and timing on the blanks provided for the same. Refrain from writing these things at any other place or it can lead to the cancellation of candidature.

6. A candidate is not allowed to use a whitener in the answer sheet. Similarly, they are also not allowed to put religious signs on the copy or it can lead to immediate disqualification. They are also not allowed to indicate their identity by any means to the examiner.

7. One is advised to keep stress at bay and follow healthy habits before going to write the BPSC Mains examination. Take good sleep and a light meal before going for the exam.

67th BPSC Mock Test 2022

67th BPSC Mains Admit Card 2022