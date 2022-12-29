67th BPSC Mains 2022 Last Minute Important Preparation Tips for General Studies/ General Hindi

67th BPSC Mains 2022 to begin tomorrow from 30th December 2022. Check Tips to Score High in 67th BPSC Mains General Studies and General Hindi topics.

The 67th BPSC Mains 2022 examination is being held by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on 30th December & 31st December 2022, and 7th January 2023 as per the latest exam schedule. Candidates appearing for the exam can check below tips to score high marks in the General Studies and General Hindi topics.

The Commission had earlier also released the model question paper PDF for 67th BPSC Mains 2022 exam on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The 67th BPSC Mains 2022 is being conducted for filling up 726 vacancies for different posts including Bihar Administrative Service, Rural Development Authority, Municipal Executive Authority, Subdivision Backward and Most Backward Classes Welfare Officer, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, and many more.

67th BPSC Mains Exam Schedule

Candidates can refer to the table below to know about the date-wise paper along with their timing.

Exam Date Subject Timing 30/12/2022 General Studies - Paper 1 09.30 am to 12.30 pm General Studies - Paper 2 2 pm to 5 pm 31/12/2022 General Hindi 09.30 am to 12.30 pm 7/1/2023 Optional Paper 09.30 am to 12.30 pm

67th BPSC Mains Exam Pattern

The candidates will be asked to write the 67th Mains exam in pen and paper mode

There will be two sections, paper 1 i.e. General Hindi will be qualifying in nature and section 2 shall be compulsory.

The BPSC 68th mains shall be held for 1000 marks with papers held in the exam separately.

The questions are going to be descriptive nature.

There shall be no negative marking in the BPSC mains examination.

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Hindi 100 100 3 hours General Studies 1 300 300 3 hours General Studies 2 300 300 3 hours Optional Paper 300 300 3 hours Total 1000 1000 12 hours

67th BPSC Mains 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

67th BPSC Mains 2022: Check Revised Exam Dates, Shift Timings, Model Question Papers Download PDF

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Last Minute Tips

The 67th BPSC Mains examination is going to account for 700 marks. Although, the General Hindi section is qualifying in nature. The merit list is prepared by considering the marks secured in GS paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates who are going to write the examination are advised to stick to the 67th BPSC last-minute tips as mentioned in the section below.

1. Tips to Score High Marks in General Hindi in BPSC 67th Mains 2022

2. Tips to Score High Marks in General Studies in BPSC 67th Mains 2022

General Studies Paper-1 will cover the following areas:

Modern History of India and Indian Culture

Current Events of National and International Importance

Statistical Analysis, Graphs and Diagrams

General Studies Paper-2 will cover the following areas:

Indian Polity

Indian Economy and Geography of India

Role and Impact of Science and Technology in the Development of India

3. Important General Studies Topics Paper-wise to Revise for BPSC 67th Mains 2022

Papers Topics To Revise Important Points Paper 1 Modern History of India and Indian Culture will cover the broad history of the country (with special reference to Bihar) from about the middle of nineteenth century. The modern history of Bihar will include questions on the introduction and expansion of western education (including technical education). Bihar’s role in the freedom struggle of India. Questions will relate to the Santhal Uprising, 1857 in Bihar, Birsa movement, Champaran Satyagrah and the Quit India Movement 1942. Questions on Chief features of Mauryan and Pal art and Patna Qulam painting, questions on Gandhi, Tagore and Nehru. Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams will include exercises to test the candidate’s ability to draw common sense conclusions from information presented in statistical, graphical or diagrammatical form and to point out deficiencies, limitations or inconsistencies therein. Paper 2 Indian Polity will include questions on the political system in India including Bihar. Indian Economy and Geography of India questions will be put on planning in India and the physical, economic and social geography of India and Bihar. Role and impact of science and technology in the development of India questions will be asked to test the candidate’s awareness of the role and impact of science and technology in India and Bihar Emphasis will be on applied aspects.

4. Work on Answer Writing

The questions asked in the 67th BPSC Mains exam are going to be descriptive in nature. Thus, the candidate are advised to give special emphasis to answer writing. The answer should be such that it is information-rich and consists of all the related details within the prescribed word limit. Candidates are advised to stick to the facts and figures associated with the question. Try to include diagrams, and all the statistics surrounding the concerned topic. This will make the answer to be information rich and help you score good marks.

5. Last Year's Exam Analysis

The candidates are advised to analyze the last year's BPSC Mains exam. It shall be helpful in knowing about the topics that are important for the exam. Analyzing last year's exam is also helpful to check the topic-wise weightage admissible for the examination and prepare accordingly.

