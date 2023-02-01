68th BPSC Prelims 2023: Best Preparation Tips to Score 100+ Marks in General Studies

BPSC 68th Prelims 2023 is a qualifying paper however with the recent changes in marking scheme, it is crucial to score high scores. General Studies is a highly scoring subject if one follows best preparation strategies.

68th BPSC Prelims General Studies Preparation Tips: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is scheduled to conduct the BPSC 68th Preliminary 2023 on 12th February 2023 for the recruitment of 281 vacancies for various posts in different positions such as Assistant Director, Rural Development Officer, Supply Inspector, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, etc. Candidates can download the 68th BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023 officially. The Admit Card has been released for download from 28th January 2023 onwards.

BPSC 68th Prelims 2023 is a qualifying paper however with the recent changes in the marking scheme, it is crucial to score high scores. Candidates who successfully qualify the 68th BPSC Prelims 2023 are shortlisted further for the 68th BPSC Mains 2023. The Mains examination is scheduled to be held on 12th May 2023.

68th BPSC 2023 Calendar

Events Important Dates 68th BPSC Notification 18th November 2022 68th BPSC Online application starts 25th November 2022 68th BPSC Online application ends (REVISED) 30th December 2022 68th BPSC Online application edit ends 10th January 2023 68th BPSC Exam Dates Preliminary exam: 12th February 2023 Mains exam: 12th May 2023

68th BPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Phase-1 of the 68th BPSC Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam consists of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from General Studies for a total of 150 marks. The Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode. As per the latest revised marking scheme, negative marking is applicable for each wrong answer.

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Studies 150 150 120 minutes Total 150 150 120 minutes

68th BPSC Prelims Preparation Strategy & Tips for General Studies

General Studies is a highly scoring subject if one follows the best preparation strategies. With the best preparation strategy and tips, one can score 100+ marks in General Studies. In the Preliminary exam, candidates’ general knowledge and general awareness.

Candidates should study and revise the following topics thoroughly:

General Science

Questions aim to assess the general understanding of science and matters of everyday life observation and phenomena.

Current events of national and international importance

Questions aim to assess the candidate’s general awareness of the latest events such as the Union Budget 2023, etc. Candidates should go through editorial analysis and news to keep abreast of important current affairs.

History of India and salient features of the history of Bihar

Modern History of India and Indian Culture will cover the broad history of the country (with special reference to Bihar) from about the middle of the nineteenth century. The modern history of Bihar will include questions on the introduction and expansion of western education (including technical education).

General Geography and geographical division of Bihar and its major river systems

Questions aim to assess the candidates’ knowledge of the physical, social, and economic Geography and India. Questions may include the aspects of Indian agriculture and natural resources.

Indian Polity and Economy and major changes in the economy of Bihar in the post-Independence period

Questions aim to test the knowledge of candidates in regard to India’s political system, planning in Bihar and India, Panchayati Raj, etc. Questions based on the social, economic, and political aspects of Bihar and India are expected.

Indian National Movement and the part played by Bihar in it and also Questions on General Mental Ability

Questions aim to test the knowledge of candidates regarding the growth of nationalism and the journey of Independence, 19th-century resurgence, etc. Questions on the Role of Bihar in the freedom movement of India, Santhal Uprising, Birsa Movement, 1857 in Bihar, Quit India Movement in 1942, Champaran Satyagraha, etc are also expected.

