68th BPSC Prelims 2023 New Exam Pattern: Check Revised Marking Scheme

BPSC 68th Prelims Latest News: Bihar Public Service Commission has revised the last date to fill the 68th BPSC Application Form 2023. Earlier, the last date was 20th December 2022 but as per the latest official notification by BPSC, candidates can now fill the application form for 68th BPSC Prelims 2023 till 30th December 2022. The commission has also notified of the revised marking scheme for the 68th BPSC Prelims for 281 vacancies for different profiles namely, Subdivision Officer, Assistant Planning Officer, Revenue Officer, etc.

68th BPSC Important Dates

The candidates can check out the table below to know about the important dates corresponding to different events.

BPSC 68th Events Important Dates BPSC 68th Notification 19th November 2022 Online Registration Starts from 25th November 2022 Online Registration Ends on 20th December 2022 Online Registration Ends on (Revised) 30th December 2022 BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card January 2023 68th BPSC Prelims Exam Date 12th February 2023

68th BPSC Registration Extended

The commission has extended the last day to complete the registration formalities of the 68th BPSC exams. The last date has been extended by ten days, which means now the last date to fill the same is going to be December 30, 2022. Candidates are advised to stick to the steps mentioned below to fill out the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link of the 68th BPSC Prelims registration form and click on it

Step 3: Fill up the registration form with details, name, address, educational qualification, and test centre choice. Upload all the relevant documents as required and then move to the payment page.

Step 4: Pay the 68th BPSC prelims application fee using any of the payment method

Step 5: Submit the BPSC prelims registration form and get a copy of the same for future reference.

68th BPSC Marking Scheme Revised

The commission has notified the revised 68th marking scheme that is going to be applicable from this year onwards. Go through the section below to know about the detailed marking scheme as prescribed by BPSC.

One mark shall be applicable for each correct answer

A negative marking equal to 0.25 marks shall be applicable for the answers marked incorrectly.

If the candidate has marked more than one answer then, also this deduction shall be applicable

For those questions that are left blank there will be no negative marking neither a mark shall be awarded

68th BPSC Normalisation Method

As per the official notice, the commission has introduced the normalization method for the 68th BPSC mains examination. The following are the major pointers associated with the new normalization formula:

Candidates will be required to secure 30% of the total marks to qualifying for the General Hindi paper.

For the optional paper, one has to secure at least 40% of the total marks if one belongs to the backward category, 36.5% of the total marks for the EBC category and 32% of the total marks for the female and PWD category

The final merit list is going to be prepared on the basis of the marks secured in the other subjects namely, GS paper 1, GS paper 2, Essay paper and optional paper.

68th BPSC Apply Online 2023