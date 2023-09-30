69th BPSC Prelims Question Paper 2023: Download GS Prelims Set A, B, C, and D Papers PDF

69th BPSC Pre Question Paper 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission conducted the BPSC prelims exam on September 30. Here jagranjosh team have provided the prelims question paper pdf for set a, b, c, and d.

69th BPSC Question Paper 2023: The BPSC 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Exam was held today i.e. on 30 September. The exam was held from 12 PM to 2 PM and consisted of a single paper on General Studies.. The questions were asked from Current Affairs, History and Culture of Bihar, Indian History and Culture, General Science, Mathematics and Reasoning subjects. In this article, the candidates can download the question paper PDFs of SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D.

69th BPSC Pre Question Paper PDFs

We have shared the questions paper of all sets in this article. This question paper will help candidates to understand the exam pattern and difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam. The question paper has a total of 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions with five choices of answers.

SET Question Paper PDFs BPSC 69 SET A Question Paper To be released BPSC 69 SET B Question Paper To be released BPSC 69 SET C Question Paper To be released BPSC 69 SET D Question Paper To be released

69th Bihar Prelims Question Paper 2023

Bihar Public Service Commission conducted the CCE 69 Prelims Exam across the state of Bihar. All the important details related to the exam are available in the table below:

Name of the Exam Body Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) Name of the Exam Bihar 69th CCE Exam Vacancies 475 Type of Article Question Paper BPSC 69th Registration Dates 15 July to 09 August 2023 Bihar BPSC 69th Prelims Exam Date 30th September, 2023 (Saturday) Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC CCE Exam Pattern

The mode of the exam will be offline. 1 mark will be given for each correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks to each correct answer

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Syllabus 2023

Candidates can go through the 69th BPSC preliminary syllabus below:

Subject

General Studies

General Science

Current events of national and international importance.

History of India and salient features of the history of Bihar.

General Geography and geographical division of Bihar and its major river systems.

Indian Polity and Economy

Major changes in the economy of Bihar in the post-independence period.

Indian National Movement and the part played by Bihar in it

Questions on General Mental Ability

BPSC 69 Selection Process

There will be three preliminary, mains exam, and interview rounds under the 69th Selection Process.





