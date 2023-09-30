69th BPSC Prelims Question Paper 2023: Download GS Prelims Set A, B, C, and D Papers PDF

69th BPSC Question Paper 2023: The BPSC 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Exam was held today i.e. on 30 September. The exam was held from 12 PM to 2 PM and consisted of a single paper on General Studies.. The questions were asked from Current Affairs, History and Culture of Bihar, Indian History and Culture, General Science, Mathematics and Reasoning subjects. In this article, the candidates can download the question paper PDFs of SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D.
69th BPSC Pre Question Paper PDFs
We have shared the questions paper of all sets in this article. This question paper will help candidates to understand the exam pattern and difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam. The question paper has a total of 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions with five choices of answers.
|
SET
|
Question Paper PDFs
|
BPSC 69 SET A Question Paper
|
To be released
|
BPSC 69 SET B Question Paper
|
To be released
|
BPSC 69 SET C Question Paper
|
To be released
|
BPSC 69 SET D Question Paper
|
To be released
69th Bihar Prelims Question Paper 2023
Bihar Public Service Commission conducted the CCE 69 Prelims Exam across the state of Bihar. All the important details related to the exam are available in the table below:
|
Name of the Exam Body
|
Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC )
|
Name of the Exam
|
Bihar 69th CCE Exam
|
Vacancies
|
475
|
Type of Article
|
Question Paper
|
BPSC 69th Registration Dates
|
15 July to 09 August 2023
|
30th September, 2023 (Saturday)
|
Official Website
|
bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC CCE Exam Pattern
The mode of the exam will be offline. 1 mark will be given for each correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks to each correct answer
BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Syllabus 2023
Candidates can go through the 69th BPSC preliminary syllabus below:
- Subject
- General Studies
- General Science
- Current events of national and international importance.
- History of India and salient features of the history of Bihar.
- General Geography and geographical division of Bihar and its major river systems.
- Indian Polity and Economy
- Major changes in the economy of Bihar in the post-independence period.
- Indian National Movement and the part played by Bihar in it
- Questions on General Mental Ability
BPSC 69 Selection Process
There will be three preliminary, mains exam, and interview rounds under the 69th Selection Process.