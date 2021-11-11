AAI DV Schedule 2021 Released for Junior Executive (ATC) Posts @aai.aero, Download PDF

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the Document Verification/ Voice Test Schedule for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) on its official website - aai.aero. Check detail here.

However you can download the AAI ATC DV Schedule 2021 directly from the link given below.

Diect Link to Download: AAI ATC DV Schedule 2021





As per the short notice released, Airports Authority of India (AAI) will conduct the Document Verification/ Voice Test Schedule for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)from 23 November 2021 onwards.

All such candidates who have to apper in the Document Verification/ Voice Test should note that they will have to carry the essential documents as mentioned in the notification with them during the Document Verification. Candidates should note that the documents should be in original along with this Call Letter and Admit Card of On-line Test for verification of your Age, Educational / Professional Qualifications, Experience, Caste, Degree of Disability etc.

Candidates should note that they will have to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and instructions issued by Ministry of Home Affairs from time to time. You can check the detail Document Verification/ Voice Test Schedule available on the official website with following the steps given below.

How to Download: AAI ATC Document Verification/ Voice Test Schedule 2021