IBPS SO Result 2025 OUT: Check Prelims Scorecard PDF, Cut-Off at ibps.in

IBPS SO Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Result 2025 today on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2025 conducted on August 30, can check the prelims Result 2025. The Result also contains the section-wise marks, overall marks secured by candidates and category-wise cutoff marks.

