IBPS SO Result 2025 OUT: Check Prelims Scorecard PDF, Cut-Off at ibps.in

IBPS SO Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Result 2025 today on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2025 conducted on August 30, can check the prelims Result 2025. The Result also contains the section-wise marks, overall marks secured by candidates and category-wise cutoff marks.
IBPS has declared the result of the common recruitment process for the recruitment of specialist officers in participating banks (CRP SPL-XV). Shortlisted candidates will be now called for IBPS SO Mains which is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025
IBPS SO Result 2025: OUT
The IBPS SO 2025 result for the preliminary examination is released on the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The IBPS SO Result Date 2025 is confirmed as September 26, 2026 . The IBPS SO 2025 was conducted under the IBPS CRP SPL-XV recruitment cycle; the IBPS SO Prelims 2025 was conducted on August 30, 2025.
IBPS SO Result 2025 Link Active
The IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 link is now active on the official website of IBPS. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2025 can now check their qualification status. Candidates can download the IBPS SO Prelims Exam Result by logging into their account with their registration number and password/date of birth. Shortlisted candidates are advised to download their scorecards and start preparing for the IBPS SO Mains Exam scheduled to be conducted on November 9. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS SO Result 2025.
|
IBPS SO Result 2025
IBPS SO Result 2025: Overview
The IBPS SO 2025 result for the preliminary examination has been released on October 15, 2025, to determine the eligibility of candidates in IBPS SO Mains 2025. Candidates can check their IBPS SO Prelims Exam Result using their registration number and password. Check the table below for IBPS SO Result 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
IBPS SO Prelims 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Result Release Date
|
October 17, 2025
|
Official Website
|
ibps.in
|
Login Credentials
|
Registration Number/Roll Number & Password/Date of Birth
|
Next Stage
|
IBPS PO Mains Exam on November 9, 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation