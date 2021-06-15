AAI CLAS Recruitment 2021 for Driver cum Security Guard Posts, Download Notice @aaiclas-ecom.org

AAI Cargo Logistics & Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS), a fully owned cargo subsidiary of Airports Authority of India, has published a notification for the post of Driver Cum Security Guard on aaiclas-ecom.org. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 28 June 2021

AAI Recruitment 2021: AAI Cargo Logistics & Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS), a fully owned cargo subsidiary of Airports Authority of India, has published a notification for the post of Driver Cum Security Guard on aaiclas-ecom.org. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for AAI Recruitment 2021 through offline mode on or before 28 June 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 28 June 2021

AAICLAS Vacancy Details

Kolkata - 03 Chennai - 05

Salary:

Rs. 25,000/- per month (including Provident Fund) plus applicable allowances & benefits such as OTA, Night Shift Allowance, Uniform, Stitching Charges etc.

Eligibility Criteria for Driver Cum Security Guard Posts

Educational Qualification:

Minimum 12th Standard (10+2) in any discipline with ability to speak in Hindi, English and conversant with local language.

Experience:

Minimum 02 years of experience of Indian Civil Aviation Security and/or with valid 05 Days AVSEC Induction Course as per BCAS Regulations or Armed Forces/Para Military Forces. Preference will be given to personnel from MT Section of Armed Forces & Para Military Forces.

Age Limit:

Not above 40 years & age relaxation for Armed Forces & Para Military Forces as per applicable law.

How to Apply for AAICLAS Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send their duly filled in Application Form to the ‘The Deputy General Manager (HR), AAI Cargo Logistics & Allied Services Company Limited, AAICLAS Complex, Delhi Flying Club Road, Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi-110 003’ along with Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- in favour of ‘AAI Cargo Logistics & Allied Services Company Limited’ payable at ‘New Delhi’ (Not applicable for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Female candidates) latest by 28 June 2021.