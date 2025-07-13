The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is conducted the AAI JE ATC 2025 exam on July 14 across various centres in the country. As per the official schedule, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) was held in one shift from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

A total of 309 Junior Executive vacancies in the Air Traffic Controller Department are up for grabs under this recruitment. The selection process includes an online written test followed by document verification, voice test, and medical examination for shortlisted candidates. Aspirants are advised to download their admit cards from the official AAI website and carefully review the exam instructions and guidelines before heading to their exam centre.

AAI JE ATC Shift Timings

AAI ATC Exam 2025 was conducted in a single shift on 14th July 2025 for all registered candidates. It is important for candidates to check their admit cards for their exact reporting time and venue details. They were advised to report at least 90 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on their admit card to complete the frisking and verification. Those reached the venue after the reporting time were not allowed to enter the examination hall.