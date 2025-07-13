The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is conducted the AAI JE ATC 2025 exam on July 14 across various centres in the country. As per the official schedule, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) was held in one shift from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
A total of 309 Junior Executive vacancies in the Air Traffic Controller Department are up for grabs under this recruitment. The selection process includes an online written test followed by document verification, voice test, and medical examination for shortlisted candidates. Aspirants are advised to download their admit cards from the official AAI website and carefully review the exam instructions and guidelines before heading to their exam centre.
AAI JE ATC Shift Timings
AAI ATC Exam 2025 was conducted in a single shift on 14th July 2025 for all registered candidates. It is important for candidates to check their admit cards for their exact reporting time and venue details. They were advised to report at least 90 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on their admit card to complete the frisking and verification. Those reached the venue after the reporting time were not allowed to enter the examination hall.
Shift
Reporting Time
Gate Closing Time
Exam Timing
Shift 1
7:30 AM
8:30 AM
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
AAI JE 2025 Exam Day Guidelines
AAI JE ATC is a national-level exam which is conducted to recruit candidates for posts of Junior Executives in the Air Traffic Controller Department. Here are some important instructions that candidates must follow during the AAI JE Exam.
- Carry a printed copy of your AAI JE ATC Admit Card 2025 to the exam centre. Admit card acts as an entry pass; without it, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.
- Bring a valid Photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License) for verification at the exam venue.
- Keep a recent passport-size photograph for identity verification purposes. It is recommended to carry the same photograph that you uploaded during registration.
- Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, and any other electronic gadgets are strictly banned inside the exam hall.
AAI JE ATC Exam Pattern 2025
The AAI Junior Executive exam is divided into two parts: Part A and B. It consists of 120 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 120 marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect answer. The CBT exam comprises six subjects: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, General Aptitude & Numerical Aptitude, English, Maths and Physics. Candidates will have 2 hours to complete the exam.
Part
Subjects
No. of Questions
Marks
Duration
Part A
General Intelligence & Reasoning
15
15
120 minutes (2 hours)
General Knowledge and Awareness
10
10
English Language
20
20
General Aptitude & Numerical Aptitude
15
15
Part B
Maths
30
30
Physics
30
30
Total
120
120
