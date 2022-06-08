AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 400 Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) Posts @aai.aero, Salary Rs. 1,40000

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online application for the 400 Junior Executive post on its official website. Check AAI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification : Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the notification for recruitment of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) Posts on its official website. There are 400 posts for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) are available for which interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 14 July 2022. The process of online application will commence from 15 June 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Full Time Regular Bachelors of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



Notification Details for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job :

Advt No: 02/2022



Important Dates for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification :

Opening date for On-line Application: 15 June 2022

Last date for On-line Application: 14 July 2022

Tentative Date of On-line Examination: Will be announced on Official Website

Vacancy Details for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification :

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)-400

Eligibility Criteria for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification :

Educational Qualification:

Full Time Regular Bachelors of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics. OR

Full Time Regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum).

The candidate shall have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of 10+2 standard (the candidate shall have passed English as one of the subject in 10th or 12th standard).

Age Limit for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification :

Maximum age limit is 27 years as on 14.07.2022

Relaxation in Upper age age per norms.

Pay Scale for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification :

Junior Executive (E-1) : Rs.40000-3%-140000

AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification : PDF



How to Apply for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification :

Candidates can apply on-line through the link available on www.aai.aero under tab “CAREERS” on or before 14 July 2022.