CBSE Class 10 MCQs of Science NCERT Chapter 2 - Acids, Bases and Salts, Download PDF

Acids, Bases and Salts: This article delves into the fundamental concepts of acids, bases, and salts from the NCERT Class 10 Science book. Exploring their properties and behaviors, it highlights their distinct characteristics, from turning litmus paper red or blue to releasing hydrogen gas when reacting with metals. The article also emphasizes the importance of pH in measuring acidity or basicity, along with the intriguing process of neutralization between acids and bases.

In the fascinating realm of chemistry, the study of acids, bases, and salts forms a fundamental cornerstone. As we delve into Chapter 2 of the NCERT Class 10 Science book, we embark on a captivating journey to understand the diverse properties and behaviors of these chemical entities. Acids, with their ability to turn blue litmus paper red and effervesce with metals, contrast intriguingly with bases, which render red litmus paper blue. Exploring the pH scale, we uncover how it measures the acidity or alkalinity of solutions, while also unraveling the remarkable process of neutralization that occurs when acids and bases collide. Join us as we unravel the secrets of Acids, Bases, and Salts, unlocking a world of captivating chemical phenomena.

15 MCQs on Chapter 2 - Acids, Bases and Salts

Here are 15 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 2 - Acids, Bases and Salts from NCERT Class 10 Science book:

1. Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of acids?

a) Turns blue litmus paper red

b) Have a sour taste

c) Release hydrogen gas when reacted with metals

d) Have a pH greater than 7

2. Which of the following is a strong acid?

a) Acetic acid (CH 3 COOH)

b) Citric acid (C 6 H 8 O 7 )

c) Hydrochloric acid (HCl)

d) Carbonic acid (H 2 CO 3 )

3. The pH scale ranges from:

a) 0 to 10

b) 0 to 14

c) 1 to 12

d) 1 to 10

4. When an acid reacts with a metal, the product formed is:

a) Water

b) Salt

c) Hydrogen gas

d) Oxygen gas

5. A base turns red litmus paper:

a) Blue

b) Green

c) Yellow

d) No change

6. Which gas is liberated when an acid reacts with a metal carbonate?

a) Hydrogen gas

b) Carbon dioxide gas

c) Oxygen gas

d) Nitrogen gas

7. Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) is a common example of:

a) Acid

b) Base

c) Salt

d) Alkali

8. The chemical formula of hydrochloric acid is:

a) H 2 SO 4

b) HNO 3

c) HCl

d) NaOH

9. Which of the following is a natural indicator?

a) Methyl orange

b) Phenolphthalein

c) Litmus

d) Universal indicator

10. The pH of a neutral solution is:

a) 0

b) 7

c) 14

d) Cannot be determined

11. Which of the following substances is not acidic?

a) Lemon juice

b) Vinegar

c) Milk of magnesia

d) Orange juice

12. The reaction between an acid and a base is known as:

a) Neutralization

b) Precipitation

c) Combustion

d) Oxidation

13. The pH of a solution is 9. What type of solution is it?

a) Acidic

b) Basic

c) Neutral

d) Alkaline

14. Which of the following is an example of a strong base?

a) Ammonia (NH 3 )

b) Sodium hydroxide (NaOH)

c) Potassium hydroxide (KOH)

d) Calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH) 2 )

15. The salt used to make the water in swimming pools basic is:

a) Sodium chloride

b) Calcium carbonate

c) Magnesium sulfate

d) Potassium nitrate

ANSWER KEY