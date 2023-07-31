Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment 2023: Apply for Assistant Teacher, TGT, PGT, Principal Posts

Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment 2023: Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Assam is hiring for TGT, PGT, Assistant Teacher and Principal Posts. Check Online Application Link, Eligibility, Selection Process, How to Apply and Vacancies Here.

Interested and eligible candidates who are permanent residents of Assam can apply online from 03 August 2023 at i.e. www.dte.assam.gov.in. A total of 103 vacancies are available for 56 districts of Assam.

AVS Teacher Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organization Name Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Assam Name of the Post Principal, PGT Arts, PGT Science, Graduate Teachers (Arts) Graduate Teacher (Science) Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Assistant Teacher Arts Assistant Teacher Arts Number of Vacancies Principal - 7 PGT Arts - 13 PGT Science - 2 GT Arts - 29 GT Science - 19 GT Hindi - 3 Assistant Teacher Arts - 14 Assistant Teacher Arts - 16 Mode of Application Online Registration Starting Date from 03 August 2023 Registration Last Date to be notified Official Website dte.assam.gov.in

AVS Teacher Notification

The candidates can check the detailed notification by clicking on the provided link:

AVS Teacher Notification Click Here

AVS Teacher Vacancy Details

Educational Qualification:

Principal - Degree in Arts / Commerce/Science, B.Ed and 5 years of experince

PGT - P0st graduation with 55% marks and B.Ed

Graduate Teacher (Arts) - The candidate must be Arts with major hons with at least 55% marks in either and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution(s).

Graduate Teacher (Science) - The candidate must be Science Graduate with major hons and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution(s).

Graduate Teacher (Hindi) - Pravin / Ratna in Hindi with 55% marks and degree qualification with 55% marks or post Graduate degree in Arts with 55% marks from any recognized University, Or BA with 55% marks and having Hindi as one of the subjects with 55% marks or post Graduate in Arts with 55% marks provided that he has passed BA with one of the subjects as Hindi with 50% marks in Hindi. B.Ed. degree from any recognized University (PARANGAT to be treated as B.Ed. degree only for the purpose of Hindi teaching).

Assistant Teacher - Graduate and D.El.Ed

How to Apply for AVS Teacher Recruitment 2023 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website of DTE, Assam, i.e. www.dte.assam.gov.in from 03 August 2023