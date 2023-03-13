AEES PRT Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download at aees.gov.in

AEES PRT Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Atomic Energy Education Society. Get Direct Link to Download AEES Call letter at aees.gov.in

AEES PRT Admit Card 2023: Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has uploaded the admit card for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT) on the official website i.e. aees.gov.in. Candidates can download AEES Admit Card by visiting the website of AEES using their login details.

AEES Exam for PRT posts will be held on 19 March 2023 from 08:30 AM to 10 AM at AECS 1, Mumbai.

AEES PRT Admit Card Download Link

How To Download AEES Admit Card 2023

AEES PRT Admit Card Link is available on the website of school. The candidates can download AEES Teacher Admit Card with the help of the given steps:



Step 1: Visit the official website of the Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) i.e. aees.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link - ‘Admit cards of CBT for the post of PRT have been released. applicants may login the link- https://aees.formflix.in/login-form.php and download their admit cards. Any queries you should email at Helpdesk Email Id : aeeshelpdesk@gmail.com' available on the home page.

Step 3: Select Post

Step 4: Enter email address and password

Step 5: Download AEES Teacher Admit Card

AEES PRT Exam 2023

The exam will have objective-type multiple-choice questions for 50 marks in the respective subject. The duration of the exam is 1 and half hour.

AEES PRT Admit Card: Check Qualifying Marks



Candidates scoring 50% marks or above (45% marks or above for SC/ST/OBC/Divyang) category will be considered qualified.

Qualified candidates in the online exam will be called to appear for the skill test. The skill test will be held on 23 March 2023.