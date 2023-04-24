AESRB Exam 2023: Important Notice Released at api.aesrb.in

AESRB Exam 2023: Candidates can check the important details regarding the exam here.

AESRB Exam 2023: Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) issued an important notice for the exam scheduled for April 29 and 30, May 04, 06, and 07, 2023. Students who are appearing for the exam can check the important points mentioned in the notice below:

Teaching/ Skill Proficiency Test is to be treated as an integral part of the Tests to be conducted for selection. Thus, the final merit/selection list will be based on the gross performance in the two Tests [OMR-MCQ-based Written Test and Teaching/Skill Proficiency Test].

All aspiring candidates will have to appear in both tests.

All aspiring candidates appearing the OMR-MCQ-based Written Test will be shortlisted to appear in an ‘Innovative Written Teaching/Skill Proficiency Test’ in a level playing field, with no marks on the interview.

An Innovative Written Test is designed to assess the relative teaching/ skill proficiency of all the candidates, using higher-order questioning and probing techniques on the following attributes of the candidates as the creative ability to deliver the domain knowledge effectively to target group of students particularly the beginners.

AESRB Admit Card 2023

The candidates can download the admit card for the said exam from the official website. The direct link to download AESRB Admit Card for Assistant Professor and Other Posts are provided below:

AESRB Admit Card Download

The basic syllabus of the Innovative Written Teaching/Skill Proficiency Test will be as follows: