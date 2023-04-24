AESRB Exam 2023: Important Notice Released at api.aesrb.in

AESRB Exam 2023: Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) issued an important notice for the exam scheduled for April 29 and 30, May 04, 06, and 07, 2023. Students who are appearing for the exam can check the important points mentioned in the notice below:
- Teaching/ Skill Proficiency Test is to be treated as an integral part of the Tests to be conducted for selection. Thus, the final merit/selection list will be based on the gross performance in the two Tests [OMR-MCQ-based Written Test and Teaching/Skill Proficiency Test].
- All aspiring candidates will have to appear in both tests.
- All aspiring candidates appearing the OMR-MCQ-based Written Test will be shortlisted to appear in an ‘Innovative Written Teaching/Skill Proficiency Test’ in a level playing field, with no marks on the interview.
- An Innovative Written Test is designed to assess the relative teaching/ skill proficiency of all the candidates, using higher-order questioning and probing techniques on the following attributes of the candidates as the creative ability to deliver the domain knowledge effectively to target group of students particularly the beginners.
AESRB Admit Card 2023
The candidates can download the admit card for the said exam from the official website. The direct link to download AESRB Admit Card for Assistant Professor and Other Posts are provided below:
The basic syllabus of the Innovative Written Teaching/Skill Proficiency Test will be as follows:
- Ability to articulate and communicate the course objectives/learning objectives in a manner that
attracts the students, with effective examples and appropriate and real-life examples.
- Awareness of the candidate about Outcome Based Education, Value-Based Education, reciprocal
relationship of Values and domain knowledge, Multidisciplinary and Holistic Education, Critical
Thinking Skills, System Thinking Skills, 21st century skills and skills for sustainability.
- Ability to organise the lesson plans in a structured manner depicting the logical sequence and
relationship of course contents and lesson plans.
- Ability to connect the previous and future lessons and providing recap of previous lessons.
- Ability to formulate Questionso To measure students’ understanding in ongoing lesson
o As Home Assignment, Class Test and End Term Examination
- Ability to evaluate the performance of students, maintaining equity
- Ability to communicate that the teacher as a guide and facilitator and not the main source of
knowledge and demonstrating empathy of a teacher
- Ability to create an environment where the students are comfortable in his class and is not hesitant
for open discussions, relating the topic to real life situation, promoting inquisitiveness among
students,
- Demonstrating Self-Assessment indicating the ownership and control of his own professional
growth till date
- Ability to formulate anonymous feedback from students as an opinion about a teacher’s
performance.
- The duration of the Innovative Written Teaching/Skill Proficiency Test will be 1 (one) hour.
Further details of the Teaching/ Skill Proficiency Tests will be notified in the official website of Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) and in the official website of Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam (https://dte.assam.gov.in).