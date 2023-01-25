AFCAT Admit Card 2023 Soon: Download Hall Ticket on This Date at afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT Admit Card 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the admit card of AFCAT 1 2023 on 8 Feb 2023. Candidates can check the important information and other details below

AFCAT Admit Card 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to conduct national level AFCAT 1 2023 (Air Force Common Admission Test 1 2023) on three consecutive days i.e. 24 February 2023, 25 February 2023 and 26 February 2023. The mode of exam will be online. ln order to appear for AFCAT 2023, the candidates are required to download AFCAT 2023 Admit Card. The candidates can check AFCAT Admit Card Date, Exam Updates and Other Details in this article. The e-Admit Card shall also be sent to the registered email IDs of the candidates.

AFCAT 2023: Check AFCAT Admit Card Release Date 2023

According to the official website, AFCAT 1 2023 Admit Card will be available on 08 February 2023. AFCAT 2023 Admit Card will be uploaded on the official website of the Indian Air Force i.e. afcat.cdac.in. The candidates shall be required to login into the official website. The candidates would be able to check their exact date, time and centre of AFCAT 1 2023 on their admit card.

AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2023: Overview

Exam Conducting Body Indian Air Force (IAF) AFCAT 1 2023 Registration Dates 01 December to 30 December 2022 AFCAT 1 2023 Exam Date 24, 25 and 26 February 2023 AFCAT 1 2023 Admit Card Date 08 February 2023

Exam Mode Online AFCAT 1 2023 Exam Cities 104 Expected Participants Approx 2 Lakhs Selection Process Online Exam, AFSB, and Interview Official website afcat.cdac.in

Details Mentioned on AFCAT Admit Card 2023

The candidates who are appearing in the AFCAT Exam 1 2023 can check the following details on AFCAT Hall Ticket 2023:

Hall Ticket Number

Registration Number

Date of birth

Candidate Name

Mothers name

Fathers name

AFCAT exam centre

AFCAT exam day guidelines

AFCAT admit card important points

AFCAT exam timings

Communication details

Reporting time

Photograph and signature

Email Id

Identification

AFCAT Admit Card Sample

Important Document to be Carried at Exam Centre

IAF has set the list of the following items that should be carried at the exam centre:

AFCAT 01/2023 Admit card Aadhaar Card Another valid photo ID Card such as a PAN card/ passport/ driving licence/ voter identity card/ college identity card or any other valid photo identity proof, with details of name, father’s name, date of birth and a clear photograph. Two passport-size colour photographs- same as the photo uploaded during online application (to be pasted, not stapled on Admit Card next to the printed photo and on the attendance sheet at the exam centre). Ballpoint Pen (Blue or Black) for signing on the attendance sheet and rough work

Items not permitted inside Examination Hall

Candidates are not allowed to carry any of the following items at the exam centre:

Any electronic device including Blue tooth devices, communication / electronic/digital/wireless devices like calculators, documents, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, cellular phone, memory card/ stick, pager, organizer, personal digital assistant (PDA), concealed microphone or camera, radio, headset, Walkman, recorder, translator etc. Textual or stationary material such as pencil-box/geometry box, book, log tables, clip board, slide rule (except blue or black transparent ballpoint pen). Personal items (wristwatch/wristband, bracelets, handbags, ornaments, wallet, purse, head gear, scarf, goggles, jackets), eatable items (chips, chocolates, food, drinks etc.).

AFCAT 2023: How to Download AFCAT Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can follow the simple steps in order to download IAF AFCAT 2023 Admit Card from the website of IAF:

Step 1: Visit the website of the AFCAT - afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Now, go to the ‘Candidate Login’ Tab and click on ‘AFCAT 01/2023’

Step 3: Provide your email ID and Password

Step 4: Download IAF Admit Card 2023

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card

AFCAT Admit Card 2023: Discrepencies in Admit Card

In case, a candidate faces any problem while downloading the admit card such as he/she does not receive admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she can enquire the from AFCAT Query Cell. Other than this, if there are any discrepencies in admit card like missing details or any other error then they can contact at the mentioned contact details

AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune:

Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106) E-Mail - afcatcell@cdac.in

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2023

IAF will conduct the AFCAT for both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) For Technical Candidates. The candidates can check the details of the exam through the table provided below:

Exam Name and Subject No. of Questions/ Marks Time AFCAT - General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100 300 2 Hours EKT - Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50 150 45 Minutes

AFCAT 2023 Marking Scheme:

3 marks will be awarded for every correct answer.

1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

No marks for unattempted questions.

AFCAT 1 2023 Qualifying Marks

The candidates are required to score marks set by the exam authority in order to declare qualified. The candidates can check the previous year's cut-off marks in the table given below:

AFCAT 157 out of 300 marks EKT 18 out of 150 marks

AFCAT Exam 2023 Syllabus

Subjects Topics English Comprehension, Detect Error in Sentence, Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word, Synonym/ Antonym, Cloze Test or Fill in the Gaps in a paragraph, Idioms and Phrases, Analogy, Sentence Rearranging, Substitution in a Sentence/ One Word Substitution. General Awareness. History, Geography, Sports, National & International Organisations, Art & Culture, Personalities, Environment & Ecology, Indian Polity, Economy, Basic Science Based Knowledge, Science & Technology, Current Affairs (National & International), Defence. Numerical Ability Decimal Fraction, Time and Work, Average/ Percentage, Profit & Loss, Ratio & Proportion, Simple and Compound Interest, Time & Distance and Races (Trains/ Boats & Streams), Area and Perimeter, Probability, Number System & Number Series, Mixture & Allegation Rules, Clocks. Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

AFCAT Result and Cut Off 2023

IAF will upload the marks of all candidates who will attend the exam. The candidates can also check the cut-off marks on their AFCAT Score Card 2023. The candidates are required to login in order to download AFCAT Result 2023.

IAF shall also prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT. Candidates would be declared successful in the Online AFCAT will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards.

The candidates who have applied for AFCAT 1 2023 and going to appear for the exam should reach the exam centre 60 minutes before the exam. Other than mentioned instructions, they must follow all the COVID - 19 instructions at the exam centre