AFCAT 2 2020 Admit Card Soon @afcat.cdac.in, SSB Dates Announced for the Meteorology branch, Details Here

AFCAT 2 2020 Admit Card: Indian Air Force has announced the SSB Dates for the Meteorology branch at its website. All such candidates who applied for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2020 commencing in Jul 2021 will now be able to appear for the SSB Round.

According to the AFCAT 2 2020 updates, The Indian Air Force will conduct SSB Interview for meteorology branch for course commencing in July 2021 from 02 Nov for male candidates and 09 Nov for women candidates. Call letters would be issued shortly. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates.

It is expected that the select list may be uploaded anytime on the official website. The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2020 was held on October 03, 04, and 05, 2020 at various exam centres.

AFCAT 2020 Selection Process



The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written, psychological, medical and merit list.

On the basis of Online AFCAT, IAF shall prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks. Candidates who are declared successful in the Online AFCAT will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards. Candidates who applied for NCC Special Entry/Meteorology will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB) and Varanasi (4 AFSB).

Documents for AFSB:

Candidates are required to bring the following relevant documents, which will be checked during AFSB testing:-

AFCAT Admit Card. Original Matriculation/ Secondary School Certificate and Mark sheets issued by CBSE/ ICSE/ State Board. Original Marks Sheet & Certificate of 10+2. Original/ Provisional Graduation Degree/ Post Graduation Degree Certificates and Mark Sheet of each year/ semester issued by University - only for verification of educational qualifications to check eligibility for the course. Provisional Certificate issued by college Principal is not acceptable. However, Provisional Degree Certificate issued by the University is acceptable. Two attested photocopies of each of the above-mentioned certificates. Original NCC Certificate (if applicable). NOC from employers for candidates working in Central/ State Govt. or Public Sector Undertakings. Original valid Commercial Pilots’ License, issued by DGCA, if applicable. Inbound Railway Ticket/ Bus Tickets. (For refund of Travelling Allowance) Candidates are also advised to bring twenty copies of recent passport size colour photographs taken in light coloured clothes against a white background for documentation.

AFCAT 2 Exam Notification

The online application process for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT- 02/2020) for Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches/ NCC Special Entry/ Meteorology Entry) was started on 15 June 2020 and ended on 14 July 2020 for courses commencing in July 2021.