AFCAT 2 2023 Notification: Apply Online for Flying Branch and Ground Duty Branches

AFCAT 2 recruitment 2023 notification is out for 276 for AFCAT Entry and NCC Special Entry vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, which includes the educational qualification, age limits, and other important details.

AFCAT 2 Notification 2023 is out on the official website for Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branch. The AFCAT examination is conducted twice a year by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to select candidates for entry into AFCAT for Flying Branches and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. With the detailed information provided in this article, you can get through the required educational qualification, age limit, exam date, application form link, and other essential details required for AFCAT 2 applicants.

 

AFCAT 2 Recruitment 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the recruitment notification for AFCAT 2 on the official website - https://afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 2 2023 Recruitment: Overview

IAF released a recruitment notification for the AFCAT 2 exam 2023 for various posts. The recruitment overview is provided below for the candidates. 

AFCAT 2 Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Indian Air Force

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

May 19, 2023

Selection process

Online Test, AFSB Interview

 

AFCAT 2 2023 Notification PDF

Download the official AFCAT 2 notification PDF for 2023 through the link given below. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official notification PDF and visit the official website.

AFCAT 2 recruitment 2023 notification

Download PDF

 

AFCAT 2 2023: Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for the AFCAT 2 exam, such as exam date, application date etc. in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

AFCAT 2 Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

May 19, 2023

Online Application Begins

June 01, 2023

Application closes on

June 30, 2023

AFCAT Exam Date

August 2023

 

AFCAT 2 Eligibility Criteria 2023

As per the notification, AFCAT 2 eligibility criteria include the fulfillment of the age limit and educational qualification for different branches tabulated below.

Branch

Age Limit

Age Criteria

Flying Branch

20 to 24 years

On 01 July 2024 i.e. born between 02 July 2000 to 01 July 2004(both dates inclusive). The upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable up to 26 years i.e. born between 02 July 1998 to 01 July 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical)

20 to 26 years

On 01 July 2024 i.e. born between 02 July 1998 to 01 July 2004 (both dates inclusive)

 

The application process will start on June 1, 2023, on its official website and will end on June 30, 2023. Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

AFCAT 2 Vacancy 2023

A total of 276 vacancies are available under the AFCAT 2 recruitment program for 2023. The AFCAT branch-wise vacancies announced are tabulated below:

AFCAT 2 Recruitment 2023

Entry

Branch

Number of Posts

AFCAT Entry

Flying

100

Ground Duty (Technical)

151

Ground Duty (Non-Technical)

114

NCC Special Entry

10% seats out of CDSE vacancies

for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT

vacancies for SSC

 

AFCAT 2 Salary

As per the notification, the pay scale will be of Level 10 as per 7th CPC which ranges from 56100-177500.

AFCAT 2 Selection Process, Examination Pattern, and Syllabus 

The detailed information regarding the selection process, examination pattern and syllabus is given below

AFCAT 2 Exam Pattern 2023

The AFCAT examination consists of a written examination followed ASFB interview and document verification. The written examination consists of three subjects General Awareness, English, and Numerical Ability.

Candidates who clear the written examination and interview will have to undergo a thorough medical examination. Once the medical examination is cleared, candidates will undergo training at their respective academies.

Steps to Apply for AFCAT 2

Interested candidates can visit the official website www.afcat.cdac.in

On the home page candidate can log in to AFCAT 2/2023. 

Fill out the required details 

Upload the documents 

Pay the required fees

Submit and download the application form for future reference

FAQ

What is the selection process for the AFCAT 2 recruitment 2023?

The selection process for the AFCAT 2 recruitment 2023 includes a written examination, AFSB interview and a document verification.

What is the age limit to apply for AFCAT 2 recruitment?

The age limit for the AFCAT 2 recruitment 2023 varies depending on the branch candidates applying for. Please refer to the article above for detailed information.

What is the application fee for the AFCAT 2 recruitment 2023?

The application fee for the AFCAT examination is INR 250 for all category candidates, while candidates from NCC special entry and meteorology entry are exempt from paying the fee.

What is the AFCAT examination?

The AFCAT examination is conducted twice in a year by the Indian Air Force to select candidates for different branches like flying, and ground duty (technical and non-technical).

