AFCAT 2 2023 Notification: Apply Online for Flying Branch and Ground Duty Branches

AFCAT 2 recruitment 2023 notification is out for 276 for AFCAT Entry and NCC Special Entry vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, which includes the educational qualification, age limits, and other important details.

AFCAT 2 Notification 2023 is out on the official website for Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branch. The AFCAT examination is conducted twice a year by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to select candidates for entry into AFCAT for Flying Branches and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. With the detailed information provided in this article, you can get through the required educational qualification, age limit, exam date, application form link, and other essential details required for AFCAT 2 applicants.

AFCAT 2 2023 Recruitment: Overview

IAF released a recruitment notification for the AFCAT 2 exam 2023 for various posts. The recruitment overview is provided below for the candidates.

AFCAT 2 Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Indian Air Force Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 19, 2023 Selection process Online Test, AFSB Interview

AFCAT 2 2023 Notification PDF

Download the official AFCAT 2 notification PDF for 2023 through the link given below. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official notification PDF and visit the official website.

AFCAT 2 recruitment 2023 notification Download PDF

AFCAT 2 2023: Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for the AFCAT 2 exam, such as exam date, application date etc. in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

AFCAT 2 Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 19, 2023 Online Application Begins June 01, 2023 Application closes on June 30, 2023 AFCAT Exam Date August 2023

AFCAT 2 Eligibility Criteria 2023

As per the notification, AFCAT 2 eligibility criteria include the fulfillment of the age limit and educational qualification for different branches tabulated below.

Branch Age Limit Age Criteria Flying Branch 20 to 24 years On 01 July 2024 i.e. born between 02 July 2000 to 01 July 2004(both dates inclusive). The upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable up to 26 years i.e. born between 02 July 1998 to 01 July 2004 (both dates inclusive). Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) 20 to 26 years On 01 July 2024 i.e. born between 02 July 1998 to 01 July 2004 (both dates inclusive)

The application process will start on June 1, 2023, on its official website and will end on June 30, 2023. Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

AFCAT 2 Vacancy 2023

A total of 276 vacancies are available under the AFCAT 2 recruitment program for 2023. The AFCAT branch-wise vacancies announced are tabulated below:

AFCAT 2 Recruitment 2023 Entry Branch Number of Posts

AFCAT Entry Flying 100 Ground Duty (Technical) 151 Ground Duty (Non-Technical) 114 NCC Special Entry 10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC

AFCAT 2 Salary

As per the notification, the pay scale will be of Level 10 as per 7th CPC which ranges from 56100-177500.

AFCAT 2 Selection Process, Examination Pattern, and Syllabus

The detailed information regarding the selection process, examination pattern and syllabus is given below

AFCAT 2 Exam Pattern 2023

The AFCAT examination consists of a written examination followed ASFB interview and document verification. The written examination consists of three subjects General Awareness, English, and Numerical Ability.

Candidates who clear the written examination and interview will have to undergo a thorough medical examination. Once the medical examination is cleared, candidates will undergo training at their respective academies.

Steps to Apply for AFCAT 2

Interested candidates can visit the official website www.afcat.cdac.in

On the home page candidate can log in to AFCAT 2/2023.

Fill out the required details

Upload the documents

Pay the required fees

Submit and download the application form for future reference