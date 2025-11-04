What is Pink Saheli Card? Check Key Features and Details

The Pink Saheli Smart Card is a travel pass that has been initiated by the Delhi government to provide free and safe transportation exclusively for women and transgender people across the capital's public bus network. Announced under the latest policy in late 2025 by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the facility will enable daughters, sisters, and mothers aged 12 and above to commute without any fare charge on all DTC and cluster buses.
This card seeks to promote gender inclusivity, ensure safety in public transport, and encourage more women and transgender commuters to use public transportation modes within Delhi.
Key Features of the Pink Saheli Card
-
Free Travel Eligibility: It provides unlimited free travel for women and transgender persons aged 12 years and above on all DTC and cluster-operated buses in Delhi.
-
Inclusive Access: It covers a broad spectrum of beneficiaries that includes girls, women, and transgender individuals to make the use of public transport more accessible to marginalized groups.
-
Digital and Personalized: The Pink Saheli Card is a smart card on which the photograph and name of the cardholder are embedded, reducing misuse and ensuring secure use. It replaces earlier paper-based pink tickets.
-
Multi-Purpose Mobility Card: It uses the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) platform. The card is top-up/rechargeable and, in due course, is likely to be extended into other public transports also, such as the Delhi Metro.
-
Easy Registration: The eligible applicants can register for the card online via a dedicated government portal or via the designated counters at DTC offices for easy issuance.
Purpose and Benefits of Pink Saheli Card
-
The Pink Saheli Card is a milestone in the road map of the Delhi government to ensure safer, cheaper, and more convenient day-to-day commuting for its women and transgender residents. This initiative addresses the key challenges:
-
Safety and Confidence: The card helps in making the journey safer for female and transgender commuters and thus will encourage more women to travel by public conveyances without fear or discomfort.
-
Cost saving: It relieves the economic burden of daily travel for a substantial percentage of female and transgender members while making public transportation for all classes affordable.
-
Free travel has been provided in order to decrease the dependency on private vehicles. This, the Delhi government hopes, will reduce congestion and pollution in Delhi.
-
Inclusion of transgender persons under this scheme underlines the commitment of Delhi toward guaranteeing equal rights and dignity of all genders in public spaces and services.
How to Apply for Pink Saheli Card?
-
Eligibility: Women and transgender persons of 12 years and above who are residents of Delhi.
-
Application Process: One can apply online through the official portal of the Delhi Transport Department or at the designated physical counters across the city for the card registration.
-
Documentation: Applicants need to attach proof of identification that will be verified to confirm their residence. Card Issuance: Once the verification process is over, applicants are issued personalized Pink Saheli Smart Cards immediately usable on Delhi bus services.
This Pink Saheli Smart Card scheme is part of the greater mission of the Delhi government to provide safer, inclusive, and affordable urban mobility solutions. The Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, said that this big move was to empower women with more facilities and respect their power.
This is also aligned with the larger vision of Delhi in implementing smart digital solutions in public transport to encourage environment-friendly travel habits among its citizens. The government plans to make the card more interoperable in the days to come and possibly link it to other transport modes such as Delhi Metro, thus aiming to make the travel convenient for women and transgender commuters across the city.
