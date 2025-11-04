What is Pink Saheli Card? Check Key Features and Details

The Pink Saheli Smart Card is a travel pass that has been initiated by the Delhi government to provide free and safe transportation exclusively for women and transgender people across the capital's public bus network. Announced under the latest policy in late 2025 by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the facility will enable daughters, sisters, and mothers aged 12 and above to commute without any fare charge on all DTC and cluster buses.

This card seeks to promote gender inclusivity, ensure safety in public transport, and encourage more women and transgender commuters to use public transportation modes within Delhi.

Key Features of the Pink Saheli Card