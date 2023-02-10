AFCAT Admit Card 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download, Check IAF Exam Date

AFCAT Admit Card 2023 has been released on 10 Feb 2023 on the official website i.e. afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can download from below

AFCAT Admit Card 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) uploaded the admit cards for the online exam for AFCAT 1 2023 (Air Force Common Admission Test 1 2023) today i.e. on 10 February 2023. AFCAT 01/2023 Admit Card Link is also provided on the official website i.e. afcat.cdac.in. AFCAT Exam will be conducted on 24, 25 and 26 February 2023 in two shifts i.e. from 7:30 AM to 11:45 AM and from 12:30 pm to 4:45 pm. Students can download AFCAT 01/2023 Hall Ticket using their registration details.

Candidates should carry a printed copy of the AFCAT Call Letter along with an AAdhar Card and a valid photo ID Card such as a PAN card/ passport/ driving licence/ voter identity card/ college identity card or any other valid photo identity proof, with details of name, father’s name, date of birth and a clear photograph.

Other than this Two passport-size colour photographs- the same as the photo uploaded during the online application are required at the time of the exam.

AFCAT Admit Card 2023 - Download Link

AFCAT Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download AFCAT 1 Call Letter?

The candidates can check the steps given in this article for downloading the AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2023.

Go to the website of the AFCAT - afcat.cdac.in Visit the ‘Candidate Login’ Tab and click on ‘AFCAT 01/2023’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to provide the email ID and Password Candidates can download AFCAT Hall Ticket 2023 Take a print put for the same

IAF AFCAT Exam will have 100 objective-type questions on General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test which should be solved in 2 hours. Three marks will be awarded for each correct answer while one mark will be deducted for very wrong answer.