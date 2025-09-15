RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins for 225 Vacancies at join.afms.gov.in - Check Notification PDF and Eligibility Here

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 15, 2025, 10:32 IST

AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has released the AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 notification with 225 SSC Medical Officer vacancies. The online applications started on 13th September 2025 and will close on 3rd October 2025 at join.afms.gov.in. Candidates must meet the required eligibility criteria, including age and qualification, to apply.

AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins for 225 Vacancies

AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has announced the AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 through an official notification released on 13th September 2025. A total of 225 vacancies are available for Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Medical Officers. 

The online application process has already started on September 13 at join.afms.gov.in. This article provides complete details on AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 including notification highlights, eligibility criteria, vacancies, important dates, application process, and official website link.

AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has started online applications for the AFMS MO Recruitment 2025 from September 13, 2025. Candidates must hold an MBBS degree with a maximum age of 30 years, or a Postgraduate (PG) degree with a maximum age of 35 years. Candidates can apply online through the official website before the last date, October 3rd, 2025.

AFMS MO Recruitment 2025 Highlights

Candidates can check the overview of AFMS Recruitment 2025 for Medical Officer in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS)

Post Name

Medical Officers

Total Vacancies

225

Mode of Application

Online

Exam Level

National Level

Salary

Rs. 61,300/- (Basic Pay) + Allowances

Selection Process

Application Shortlisting, Interview, and Document Verification

Official Website

join.afms.gov.in

AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

AFMS Medical Officer online application process started on 13th September 2025 and will remain open until 3rd October 2025. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews starting from 11th November 2025 onwards. Candidates can check the important dates in the table below:

Events

Dates

Short Notification

6th September 2025

Application Starts

13th September 2025

Application Ends

3rd October 2025

Interview

11th November 2025 onwards

AFMS Medical Officer Notification 2025 Out

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has officially released the AFMS Medical Officer Notification 2025 for the recruitment of Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Medical Officers. The notification provides complete details regarding vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualifications, salary, and application dates. 

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the notification from the link given below. It is important to apply online for the AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025.

Click Here to Download AFMS Medical Officer Notification 2025 PDF

AFMS Medical Officer Vacancy 2025

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has released a total of 225 vacancies under the AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025. 169 vacancies are reserved for male candidates and 56 vacancies are for female candidates.

AFMS Medical Officer Online Form 2025

The AFMS Medical Officer Online Application 2025 has been activated on the official website of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) from 13th September 2025. Eligible candidates can register and fill out the application form by providing accurate details as per their educational documents. The last date to submit the AFMS MO Recruitment 2025 online form is 3rd October 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official link given below:

Click Here to Apply Online for AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025

How to Apply for AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025

Candidates can easily apply for the AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 by following the step-by-step process given below. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of AFMS: www.join.afms.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “New Registration” and complete the registration process as per the instructions.

Step 3: Enter all required details such as personal information, academic details, and NEET PG score.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of the following documents in the prescribed format:

  • Recent passport-size photograph (JPEG, up to 100 KB)

  • Class X / Birth Certificate (PDF, up to 200 KB)

  • Final MBBS Part I & II attempt certificate

  • Internship completion certificate

  • NEET PG scorecard

  • PG Degree certificate (if applicable)

  • Aadhar card

Step 5: Pay the application fee of Rs. 200 online through Net Banking, Credit Card, or Debit Card.

Step 6: Save the Payment Transaction Number for future reference.

Step 7: Review all entered details carefully and click “Submit” to complete the application form.

AFMS MO Application Fee 2025

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200 to complete the AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 application process. The fee is the same for all categories and must be paid online through Net Banking, Credit Card, or Debit Card.

AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 Eligibility

Candidates must satisfy both the educational qualification and age limit criteria to apply for the AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025. Those who fail to meet these conditions will not be considered for the selection process.

AFMS Medical Officer Educational Qualification 2025

Candidates applying for AFMS MO Recruitment 2025 must meet the following educational requirements:

Criteria

Details

Final MBBS Exam

Must have passed both Part-I and Part-II in not more than two attempts

Internship

Should be completed on or before 31st July 2025

NEET PG

Must have qualified NEET PG exam

Postgraduate Degree Holders

Exempted from re-appearing in NEET PG; previous NEET PG marks will be considered

Attempts Restriction

Candidates with more than two attempts in final MBBS exam are not eligible

Medical Qualification

Must be recognized under the National Medical Council Act, 2019

Registration

Permanent registration required from State Medical Council, NMC, or MCI

Postgraduate Candidates

Eligible to apply with a recognized PG degree

AFMS Medical Officer Age Limit 2025

The age limit for AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 is calculated as on 31st December 2025. Check the details below:

Qualification

Maximum Age Limit

MBBS Degree Holders

Below 30 years

Postgraduate Degree Holders

Below 35 years

AFMS Medical Officer Selection Process 2025

The AFMS Medical Officer Selection Process 2025 is carried out in multiple stages to ensure only the most deserving candidates are recruited. The process includes shortlisting, interview, medical examination, and preparation of a final merit list.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

