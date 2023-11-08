AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 Registration Extended Till November 12, Application Link Here

AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: AFMS has extended the registration window for Medical Officer Recruitment 2023. The last date to apply for the AFMS Medical Officer Exam 2023 is November 12. Find the direct link to apply here along with all the relevant details.

AFMS Recruitment 2023: The Indian Army Armed Forces Medical Services, AFMS has extended the registration deadline for AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2023. Candidates who missed the previous deadline can submit their application forms on the official website at afmc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the application process began on October 16 and the deadline for the submission of the application form was November 05. However, the officials extended the deadline till November 12. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 650 vacancies for the post of Medical Officers.

AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2023

Indian Army published the AFMS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF on its official website on August 12. It is a remarkable opportunity for candidates who want to join the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) as a Short Service Commissioned Medical Officer (SSC-MO). Eligible candidates can apply for AFMS Recruitment 2023 through the official website of the Indian Army at amcsscentry.gov.in. Candidates must go through the detailed notification before filling out the application form. The direct link to download the AFMS Medical Officer Notification PDF is provided below.

AFMS Recruitment 2023 PDF

AFMS Medical Officer Vacancy

AFMS aims to fill a total of 650 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 585 posts are reserved for male candidates and 65 for females. Go through the official notification provided above to know the category-wise Medical Officer Vacancies.

AFMS Medical Officer Vacancy 2023 Gender Number of vacancies Male 585 Female 65 Total 650

AFMS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Age Limit: Candidates with an MBBS degree should be under 30 years of age, while those with a PG degree must not exceed the age limit of 35 years as of December 31, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Aspirants must have a medical qualification in the National Medical Council Act, 2019. Candidates holding post-graduate degrees recognised by the State Medical Council/NBE/NMC can also apply.

AFMS Medical Officer Application Link

How to Apply for AFMS Recruitment 2023

Applicants satisfying all the eligibility parameters can follow the given below steps to fill out their application forms for AFMS Recruitment 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Army Armed Forces Medical Services at afmc.nic.in or click on the direct link provided above.

Step 2: Go to apply online and register yourself.

Step 3: You will receive the registration ID and password on your email ID or phone number.

Step 4: Log in with your ID and password, and start filling out the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the requisite documents in the prescribed format and size, or else you won't be able to submit the application form.

Step 6: Make the application fee payment.

Step 7: Review the application form carefully and submit it.

Step 8: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

AFMS Medical Officer Salary

Selected candidates under AFMS Recruitment 2023 will be provided an attractive monthly salary as mentioned in the notification PDF. They will get Rs. 61,300 per month. Besides it, they will be entitled to various perks and allowances.