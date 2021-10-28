AHC Interview Admit Card 2021 Out for Law Clerk (Trainee) Post @allahabadhighcourt.in, Check Download Link

Allahabad High Court (AHC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the posts of Law Clerk (Trainee)on its official website -allahabadhighcourt.in. Check direct link here.

AHC Interview Admit Card 2021: Allahabad High Court (AHC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the posts of Law Clerk (Trainee). All such candidates who have qualified for the Law Clerk (Trainee) posts against ADV. NO.- 01 can download their Admit Card from the official website of Allahabad High Court i.e.-allahabadhighcourt.in.

It is noted that Allahabad High Court (AHC) is set to conduct the Interview for the Law Clerk (Trainee) posts on 20.11.2021. According to the short notice released, "Pursuant to the ADV. NO.- 01/Law Clerk (Trainee)/21, for the engagement of Law Clerks (Trainee), list of eligible candidates has been prepared. Total 1198 candidates have been found provisionally eligible to be interviewed at Allahabad on 20.11.2021. Some candidates have been provisionally permitted whose application form suffer from minor deficiencies and the same are to be removed by the candidates on the date of interview. Minor Deficiency list of the candidates is being uploaded on the official website of Allahabad High Court, in view to inform the candidates to get removed their deficiencies at their end."

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Law Clerk (Trainee) posts can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website.

